Former Theater Director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts Charged With Sexual Abuse

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Jefferson Fietek, a former theater director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts was under investigation due to sexual assault allegations from a former student.

Now, StarTribune reports that Fietek has been charged with sexually abusing four teenage students. Malden, MA police confirmed they had received a warrant for Fietek's arrest. He was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Fietek is charged with first-degree sexual assault against three victims and engaging in oral sex with others.

Read more on StarTribune.

Fietek was the school's theater director from 2005 to 2019. A former male student, who is now an adult living in Utah, made the allegations in a Facebook post, saying that the alleged assault took place approximately nine years ago, and it did not occur on school grounds.

Fietek was teaching arts at Emerson College in Boston until last month, but the college said he is no longer working there at this time. They did not reveal if he was fired or if he quit.

