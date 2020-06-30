Former Theater Director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Students

According to Twin Cities Pioneer Press, a former theater director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts is under investigation due to sexual assault allegations from a former student.

Jefferson Fietek was the school's theater director from 2005 to 2019. A former male student, who is now an adult living in Utah, made the allegations in a Facebook post last week.

The former student said that the alleged assault took place approximately nine years ago, and it did not occur on school grounds. The sheriff's office said that Fietek is also accused of assaulting a second former student.

In a statement emailed to parents Friday, the Anoka-Hennepin school district said they took" immediate action working with law enforcement and the appropriate agencies regarding allegations brought against former theatre director, Jefferson Fietek."

School district spokesman Jim Skelly said that Fietek had three complaints in his personnel file while at the school, but none of them led to discipline. They did not involve alleged sexual misconduct.

Fietek was teaching arts at Emerson College in Boston until last week, but the college said he is no longer working there at this time. They did not reveal if he was fired or if he quit.

Read more on Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

