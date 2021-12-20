Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Ashland's SHREK Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 45%

Katriela Caspari - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 31%

Laura Mahler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 15%

Michael Matthew Ferrell - PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions 32%

Emily Nelson - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 29%

Meredith Arbuckle - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 20%

Christa Ludwig - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 11%

Jacklyn Mack - AS YOU LIKE IT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Christa Ludwig - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Mandi Johnson - CONVENT OF PLEASURE - Fringe Festival 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 27%

Rob Sutherland - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 23%

Megan Roddy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 14%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 13%

Christopher Teipner - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 12%

Tom Larson - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 7%

Lindsay Fitzgerald - ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 5%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 65%

Robert Dorfman - OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 10%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 10%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 9%

Amber Bjork - THE DARGER PROJECT - The Winding Sheet Outfit 4%

Melanie Salmon-Peterson - ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 43%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 30%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 27%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 56%

Dan Wold - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 44%

Best Musical

SHREK - Ashland Productions 35%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 30%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 21%

DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 10%

ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 13%

Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 10%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 9%

Zachary Hedner - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 8%

Courtney Mae Klein - HEATHERS - Ashland Productions 8%

Rebecca Rand - MAMMA MIA - Cross Community Players 6%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 6%

Michael Gruber - THE MUSIC MAN - Chanhassen Dinner Theatre 5%

James Bresette - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 5%

Kate Piering - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 5%

Emma Knapik - MAMMA MIA! - Ashland Productions 4%

Paige Klemenhagen - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 4%

Michael Turner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 4%

Brie Stole - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 4%

Christine Wade - ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 3%

Anna Olson - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Rathsack - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 2%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 1%

Brooklyn Schweisow - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%

Wendy Short-Hayes - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 1%

Deirdre Cochran - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Artistry 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 52%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 17%

Peter Kistler - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 5%

Best Play

OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 52%

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 29%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 19%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHREK - Ashland Productions 50%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 38%

PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 10%

HOPSCOTCH: POP-UP PLAYS ABOUT THE FUTURE - Wonderlust Productions 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 47%

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 36%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 17%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 36%

Tom Prestin - SHREK - Ashland Productions 35%

Tom Prestin - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 29%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors 54%

ROCCO & DOKKO (LORI DOKKEN AND JAMES ROCCO, TOGETHER AT LAST) - Unity MN 46%

Best Streaming Musical

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 61%

TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 20%

ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 19%

Best Streaming Play

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 60%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 40%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 25%

Bryn Tanner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 13%

Kris Eklund - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 10%

Lily Cornwell - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 10%

Lewis Youngren - MAMMA MIA! - Ashland Productions 10%

Angie Flake - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 8%

Elly Stahlke - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Artistry 6%

Andy Freeman - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 6%

Kaitlin Klemencic - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 5%

Xan Mattek - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 4%

Phillip Schramm - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 74%

Linda Sue Anderson & Tim Hammett - TO BREED, OR NOT TO BREED - Fortunes Fool Theatre 26%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 69%

ALL IS CALM - Theatre Latte Da 31%