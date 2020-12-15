FIRST LOVE PROJECT: Musicians And Community Rally To Support Beloved Music Venue First Avenue 

FIRST LOVE PROJECT is a project conceived to save storied nightclub First Avenue in Minneapolis. Founded by creatives, musicians, and concerned citizens, First Love has assembled artists like Drive-by Truckers, Atmosphere, Hold Steady, and Dessa to raise funds to help keep the lights on at the locally-loved and internationally-known club.

Funds are raised through the sale of artist-donated tracks, and every dollar raised through downloaded tracks goes directly to First Avenue, one of the country's oldest and best-known independent music venues.

The Committee of Concerned Citizens is made up of over 20 people working and advising on this project. Committee spokesperson Mary Beth Mueller sums it up: "I got tired of signing 'Save our Stages' petitions and decided to do something. Many of us simply cannot imagine this city or the national music landscape without First Avenue. We started emailing bands, and every single one of them responded, 'yes.'"

FIRST LOVE PROJECT will offer a trove of music released through Bandcamp. New playlists will be added as the songs become available. The project will be active for one year, hoping that the club will be open at some point. The committee will continue to add as many bands who played and love First Avenue as possible.

Songs will be up First Love Project.org. There will be an option to buy a subscription that will entitle supporters to get the first crack at new contributions to the project as they're added. Additionally, rounding up is encouraged, and any additional donations also go directly to support First Avenue.

"We are blown away by the incredible support from this community and these amazing artists," says First Avenue Owner, Dayna Frank. "It's a very special thing to know that First Avenue means so much to so many, especially this year - our 50th Anniversary and the most challenging time in the history of the club. It's heartwarming, to say the least."

ARTISTS: (Round one, more coming in January) Drive-By Truckers -Thurston Moore - Dessa - Soul Asylum - Fugazi - Lazerbeak - The Hold Steady - Semisonic - The Jayhawks - Atmosphere - Trampled by Turtles - Har Mar Superstar - The Suburbs - The Mekons - Jeff Tweedy - Molly Maher - Steve Wynn & The Miracles - Baseball Project - Young Fresh Fellows.