Duluth Playhouse's WAITRESS Opens Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duluth Playhouse will present Waitress, running July 11 - 27 at the NorShor Theatre in Downtown Duluth. Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the hit Broadway musical serves up a heartwarming and empowering story of friendship, motherhood, and the healing magic of a well-made pie.

At the heart of Waitress is Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie-maker in a small town, who dreams of escaping her rocky marriage. When an unexpected pregnancy and a local pie-baking contest offer her a shot at a fresh start, Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her life and find her own recipe for happiness. Along the way, she finds strength in the support of her friends Becky and Dawn—and in the steamy affair she begins with her doctor. Described as “a little slice of heaven” by Entertainment Weekly, Waitress invites audiences to join Jenna on her journey of self-discovery, courage, and connection.

Beloved local actor Alyson Enderle, known for her standout performances in 9 to 5: The Musical and The Sound of Music, will lead the cast as Jenna, bringing her signature humor and warmth to this beloved role. Thomas Bevan, whose dynamic career spans performances at the Guthrie, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Radio City Music Hall, and the Broadway National Tour of Chicago, takes on the role of Dr. Pomatter.

Gabbi Mack, celebrated for her history-making two-year run as Catherine of Aragon in Six the Musical, will play Becky, and Lussi Salmela, previously seen in Duluth Playhouse's productions of Footloose, 9 to 5, and Kinky Boots, returns to the NorShor Theatre as Dawn. They will be joined by Duluth Playhouse favorites Antony Ferguson (The Light in the Piazza) as Ogie, Sean Naughton (Home, I'm Darling) as Earl, Ole Dack (Cinderella) as Cal, and Michael Kraklio (Murder on the Orient Express) as Joe. The ensemble includes Carrie Rossow, Jenessa Iverson, Hope Davis, Mackenzie Ammon, Tyler Railey, Samuel Haggen, Hunter Ramsden, Aaron Dumalag, Greyson Holste, and Chris Nollet.

With stunning direction and choreography by Ann Bergeron, Waitress promises to be a must-see treat for both Northland residents and visitors this summer.

Comments