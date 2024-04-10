Duluth Playhouse Underground to Present CONSTELLATIONS This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse Underground will open Constellations, a spell-binding love story, running April 11 - 27, 2024 at The Lab. Due to the intimacy of the 50-seat theatre, audiences are encouraged to make their reservation to ensure they get to experience Nick Payne’s “romantic bombshell” (Variety).

Theoretical physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland meet at a backyard barbeque, and in that moment, they fall madly in love. Or, perhaps they don’t. Maybe they break up, and when they run into each other at a dance class, Marianne reveals that she's now engaged to someone else. They could get married, or it’s possible their time together is tragically short. Set against the backdrop of the multiverse, Roland and Marianne’s romance plays out over a myriad of possible lifetimes, highlighting how love can transcend time, space, and circumstance.

Actors Alyson Enderle and Jess Hughes will alternate as Marianne, while Phil Hoelscher and Hunter Ramsden will take turns playing Roland, which means audiences can witness four different versions of the show. This dual casting not only presents a captivating challenge for the performers but also amplifies the play's overarching themes.

Director Justin Peck says, “Constellations explores the many paths of a relationship between two people, Marianne and Roland, and invites us to reflect on how choice and circumstance shape not just their journey, but ours as well. We're extending this concept—how past actions and inactions lead to the present moment—to the audience by introducing four distinct cast variations. The night you choose will impact your experience, offering a sneak peek at alternate versions of Marianne and Roland with each performance. This makes every show a unique exploration of life’s ‘what-ifs.’”

Told forwards, backwards, and sideways, Nick Payne’s brilliantly crafted play challenges audiences to consider the vast possibilities inherent in every moment.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit:

www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/constellations

Photo credit: Duluth Playhouse