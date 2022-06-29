Duluth Playhouse To Present Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR. At The Family Theatre
James and his new friends roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that crosses paths with seagulls, sharks, and lands them on top of the Empire S
Duluth Playhouse will present Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR, July 15 - 24, 2022, in the Family Theatre at the Depot.
Based on Roald Dahl's quirky original tale, James and his new friends roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that crosses paths with seagulls, sharks, and lands them on top of the Empire State Building! Instead of chopping down the tree like his conniving aunties ask, James discovers a magic potion which makes an old peach grow to an enormous size. Climbing inside, James meets a group of outrageous oversized insects who've made the peach their home. James and his newfound friends decide it's time to leave his aunties behind in search of an incredible journey and a new life.
"I am so excited for these young artists to tell this toe-tapping, magical story," Family Theatre Director Amber Burns enthused, "about a boy, a peach, and an adventurous journey to find home!"
The cast for Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR includes;
Clare Boyle - Ladahlord
Baker Anderson - James
Dane Ottjes - Grasshopper
Isaac Lukasavitz - Earthworm
Gwendolyn Evans - Centipede
Katie Hanka - Ladybug
Lyra Tennis Luoma - Spider
Paisley Kern - Spiker
Addy Wheeler - Sponge
Jaz Farkas - Matron Nurse and Ensemble
Cole Ottjes - Billy Bobby-Cop and Ensemble
Tiegen Fryberger - Bobby Bobby-Cop and Ensemble
Anna Staupe - Vagrant - Doreen Driggles and Ensemble
Monty Casperso - Vagrant - Ridgley Rapscallion and Ensemble
Stella Pohl - Vagrant - Chris Cryermouth & Ensemble
Avery Hanka - New Yorker - Bunny Makenzie the Third and Ensemble
Genevieve Evans - New Yorker - Joe and Ensemble
Jayda Farkas - New Yorker - Jake and Ensemble
Salina P Madsen - New Yorker - Lucille Van Kooglestein and Ensemble
Emma Adamski - Reporter - Ida Walters and Ensemble
Jasper Farkas - Hollywood Agent - Buzz and Ensemble
Grace Annis - Ladies Garden Guild and Ensemble
Acelyn Graber - Ladies Garden Guild - Bitsy Botana and Ensemble
The production is directed by Jody Peck and features choreography by Paige Kohler. Tickets are now on sale for this great Family Theatre show. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. The final production in Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 Family Theatre season is Disney's High School Musical, opening August 5, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, Jr.
Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre
July 15 - 24, 2022
Showtimes: Fri 6pm | Sat 1pm & 6pm | Sun 2pm
ASL interpretation planned for Saturday, July 23rd at 1pm.
Sensory Friendly interpretation on Sunday, July 24th at 10:00am.