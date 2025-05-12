Duluth Playhouse Reveals Lineup for the 2025 WOMEN IN THEATRE New Play Festival

Taking place June 6, 2025, at the NorShor Theatre.
Duluth Playhouse Underground has announced the return of its annual new play festival–now reimagined as the Women in Theatre, New Play Festival, taking place June 6, 2025, at the NorShor Theatre.
Formerly known as What She Said, the festival's refreshed identity better reflects its mission: to elevate the voices and perspectives of women in the arts. This one-night-only event features eight powerful short plays written by women and staged by a talented cohort of local directors and performers.
The festival will kick off at 7:30 PM, but beginning at 6:30 PM, audiences are invited to arrive early to explore the lobby of the NorShor Theatre, where local community organizations and artists will be tabling. This pre-show gathering offers a chance to connect with local creatives, learn about resources and initiatives in the community, and celebrate the vibrant network of women-led work happening in the Twin Ports and beyond.
Directed by Hannah Siedlecki
Featuring Henry Mattson and Piper Bagley
Directed by Shea Callaghan
Featuring Kendra Carlson, Shinedala Berg, Ian Wallin, Trey Duncanson, and Sarah Blossom
Directed by Kay Capasso
Featuring Ella Goette, Henry Mattson, Chris Ibarra, and Ian Wallin
Directed by AJ Valentine
Featuring Jennie Ross and Shinedala Berg
Directed by Penny Olson
Featuring Karen Niedermier
Directed by Lou Divine
Featuring Lynnlee Johnson, Grace Brinkert, Beth Schroeder, and Suki Mozenter
Directed by Molly O'Neill
Featuring Sarah Blossom and Trey Duncanson
Directed by Cortney Schmidkunz
Featuring Phoebe Applegate, Piper Bagley, and Chris Ibarra
These pieces range from intimate to absurd, hilarious to haunting–all unified by their originality and experimentation with form. Whether longtime theatre-goers or newcomers to new works, audiences will find the Women in Theatre, New Play Festival to be an opportunity to witness bold storytelling, champion emerging voices, and experience the power of live performance in an entirely new way.
Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday, 10 am-5 pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/women-in-theatre-new-play-festival
