Duluth Playhouse Opens Their 2021-2022 Season With Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Duluth Playhouse will launch their 2021-2022 season with Monty Python's SPAMALOT, opening September 17 and running through October 3rd at the NorShor Theatre.

Lovingly ripped off from the iconic motion picture, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the hilarious Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, SPAMALOT is an irreverent parody of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Complete with a bevy of beautiful showgirls, catapulting cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and the infamous Knights Who Say "Ni," this outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining production will knock audiences out of their seats. Lively musical numbers, strange places, and even stranger characters make for a night of hysterical theater audiences will eat right up.

Justin Peck returns to direct the production. This musical was originally scheduled to open on March 19, 2020. "A year and half ago, mere days before opening night, we gathered the cast and crew of SPAMALOT in the theater to announce that, due to the pandemic, we would be halting the production," Peck said. "It was a hard pill to swallow; everyone had worked so hard to create something magical. Now, against all odds, we're finally going to be able to share it with audiences."

Peck continued, "underneath all the fun and silliness, SPAMALOT is also a sweet reminder to persevere through difficulty and find the thing that makes you happy. As we reassembled in the theater with this stellar cast and our phenomenal crew, masked for safety but with palpable joy in the air, that message felt more relevant than ever. We hope audiences feel the same way."

The cast is led by Chris Nollet as King Arthur and Christina Stroup as Lady of the Lake. They are joined by Phillip Hoelscher as Lancelot, Stuart Gordon as Sir Robin, Sam Hildestad as Not Dead Fred and Prince Herbert, Ole Dack as Sir Galahad, Kyle McMillan as Patsy, and Jesse Davis as Bedevere. Rounding out the cast are Alyson Enderle, Brianna Hall, Dani Hollar, Kristen Hylenski, Jenessa Iverson, Haley Methner, Aaliyah Paxton, Jennie Ross, and Henriette Soderlind.

Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will also feature the holiday classic ANNIE, followed by CLUE, RAGTIME, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, and FOOTLOOSE. Single tickets and season memberships are now on sale. To book tickets, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org.