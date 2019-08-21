Children's Theatre Company Presents the Minnesota Premiere of CIRCUS ABYSSINIA: ETHIOPIAN DREAMS

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is announce the presentation of Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams, running September 17 through October 20, 2019. This new circus was created by brothers Bibi and Bichu Tesfamariam in 2017, who have been circus performers for over two decades. Recently, they were performers in Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo as members of the Medici Brothers Circus. Circus Abyssinia has been touring worldwide consistently since it began including the UK, New York, Japan, France, Hungary, Australia and Abu Dhabi.

This is only the second time Circus Abyssinia has been in the United States. The show delves into the rhythms and roots of Ethiopia's rich musical and artistic traditions to weave its story through death-defying tricks, and feats of juggling, clowning, and contortion, all performed to the irresistible beats of modern Ethiopian popular music. Full cast list below.

A whole new kind of circus is coming to town! The rhythm of Ethiopia comes alive as this internationally acclaimed, dream-filled adventure makes its daring Minneapolis debut. Jaws will drop as one amazing feat after another defies gravity and awakens possibility; oh, to be part of the spectacle! It's an incredible range of high-flying hilarity, hula hooping, death-defying tricks, and ridiculously joy-filled juggling with the music and movement of East Africa.

"One of the things I love most about theatre is re-imagining what theatre means, especially on our own stage," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "And while the Twin Cities is a large hub for circus training and performance, Circus Abyssinia will be the very first circus piece to play on our stage. What I loved most when I saw this piece at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe was the pure joy, virtuosity, and expression by these acrobats. Their incredible skill and heroic acts are both extraordinary and deeply human, and we know will leave anyone who sees them in awe."

"We're over the moon to be bringing Circus Abyssinia to the CTC," stated performer/director Binyam "Bichu" Tesfamariam. "It's going to be an absolute privilege to perform at such an extraordinary theatre, one so perfect for kids and their families. And we can't wait to come to the brilliant city of Minneapolis!"

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 295,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org

The Ticket Office is accessible by phone two hours prior to most performances. These posted hours are subject to change. tickets@childrenstheatre.org (inquiries only, no ticket processing) Phone: 612.874.0400 https://childrenstheatre.org

Subscription packages are available. Please see website for complete details: https://childrenstheatre.org/tickets/subscribe

Lap passes available for children newborn to three years for $5

ASL/AD Performance: Friday, October 11 at 7pm

Sensory Friendly Performance: Friday, October 18 at 7pm

Group tickets up to 10% off regular tickets for groups of six to nine.

Group tickets up to 25% off regular tickets for groups of ten or more.

