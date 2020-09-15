Children's Theatre Company Presents CORDUROY and LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Corduroy runs October 12 through 24, 2020 and Last Stop on Market Street runs November 9 through 21, 2020.

Children's Theatre Company will present two digital productions this fall that were critically acclaimed from past seasons-Corduroy running October 12 through 24, 2020 and Last Stop on Market Street running November 9 through 21, 2020.

The season begins with the stage production of the classic children's book Corduroy, adapted by Barry Kornhauser and directed by CTC's Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius running October 12 through 24, 2020. Mr. Kornhauser has written numerous plays premiered by CTC including Balloonacy, Reeling, Bert & Ernie, Goodnight! and Madeline and the Gypsies. CTC Company Member Dean Holt plays Corduroy, CTC Company Member Reed Sigmund plays the Night Watchman, Ileri Okikiolu plays the role of Lisa, Lauren Davis plays Lisa's Mother, and Mimi Kol-Balfour and Keegan Robinson are the student ensemble. The design team includes Scenic Designer Torry Bend (CTC's Animal Dance), Southwest Shakespeare Co., Empty Space Theatre Seattle, Oregon Repertory Theater), Music Composer/Sound Designer Victor Zupanc (2016 Ivey Award for CTC's Pinocchio, Los Angeles Theater Critics Circle Award), Ivey Award winning Costume Designer Trevor Bowen (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Ten Thousand Things Theatre, Jungle Theatre) and Lighting Designer Craig Gottschalk (CTC's resident lighting and video designer). This virtual performance was recorded during the original world premiere in 2018 which opened to rave reviews such as, "An utterly delightful show" (Star Tribune), "Corduroy charms" (City Pages), and "Delirious fun" (Talkin' Broadway).

The second digitally presented production is Last Stop on Market Street, November 9 through 21, 2020. Based on the Newbery Award-winning book by Matt de la Peña with illustrations by Christian Robinson, the world premiere was directed by Henry Godinez, adapted for the stage by Cheryl L. West, and music and lyrics by Paris Ray Dozier and Lamont Dozier. Lamont, who has penned and produced over 54 #1 hits (such as "Baby I Need Your Loving," "How Sweet It Is," "Reach Out, I'll Be There," and "You Can't Hurry Love"). The cast includes Alejandro Vega as CJ, Greta Oglesby as Nana, Ansa Akyea as Mr. Dennis, and Dwight Leslie, Autumn Ness, Calvin Zimmerman, and Kennedy Lucas playing a variety of roles. The production had its premiere at CTC in 2018.

"We are thrilled to share these two shows that delighted and inspired our audiences," stated Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "In these times, we want to find every way to bring the experience of theatre to young people and families. These productions, through inventive physical comedy, extraordinary music, and powerful stories make us laugh and truly understand ourselves and each other in new ways."

Prices for both Corduroy and Last Stop on Market Street are set at $25, $35, and $45 with patrons choosing the price level at which they wish to support CTC. Tickets to the virtual performances are available now at childrenstheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman

