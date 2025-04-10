Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Appoints Tamara Kangas Erickson as New President And Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) today announced the appointment of Tamara Kangas Erickson as its new President and Artistic Director. This appointment follows the passing of the beloved Michael Brindisi on February 5, 2025.



Erickson, a seasoned leader who has served as CDT's Vice President for the past 15 years, brings extensive experience, outstanding leadership skills and strong relationships inside and outside of the theatre as the new CDT President. Her close working partnership with Michael Brindisi on artistic direction over the past 20 years, her strong understanding of the CDT audience, stage and creative process, and her relationships with the CDT network of actors made her the obvious board choice to be the new CDT Artistic Director.



Jim Jensen, co-owner and board member, stated "Tamara's extensive experience, skills and vision are invaluable assets for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, which will bring both continuity and innovative change to our amazing theatre. Her deep appreciation for the arts, coupled with her unwavering dedication to our staff, artists, employees, and audiences, make her the perfect leader to continue and build upon the remarkable legacy established by Michael Brindisi."



Erickson and Brindisi forged a strong artistic partnership beginning in 2004, with Erickson first serving as Resident Choreographer on Brindisi’s artistic team. Together, they collaborated on more than 50 musical productions at CDT, as well as notable productions at The Historic Pantages and the national tour of Sesame Street Live: Can’t Stop Singing. Erickson has also directed productions for CDT, such as The

Musical of Musicals: The Musical and Respect: The Musical Journey of Women. Her recent directing credits also include Little Women, the Broadway Musical for Artistry, and the Off-Broadway production of This One’s for the Girls.



In March 2010, Brindisi, Erickson and Peters formed a new ownership group alongside Doug Lennick, Jim Jensen and other key players, in the purchase of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres from its previous owner, Thomas K. Scallen. Since then, the acclaimed professional dinner theatre has continued to thrive, providing employment for over 300 professional actors, musicians and staff.



"I am deeply honored and incredibly excited that the board has entrusted me to lead Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in our next chapter," said Erickson. "Michael Brindisi created something truly special here – a vibrant place where art and community flourish. I am wholeheartedly committed to working alongside our incredibly talented team to ensure Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ continued success."

Erickson's connection to CDT began early, as she first appeared on its stage as a child actor in 1981, playing Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Following her college graduation from St. Olaf and years working for Ralph Lauren in New York, she returned to the Chanhassen stage as a performer in numerous productions and as Assistant to the Choreographer, Michael Matthew Ferrell.

For over 55 years, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has been a cherished Twin Cities’ institution, renowned for providing exceptional live theatre and dining experiences. The Board of Directors believes Erickson’s appointment marks an exciting new era in the theatre's history, one that will ensure its continued success and relevance in the dynamic world of entertainment and the performing arts.

In addition to Erickson’s appointment, the board also announced the promotion of Solveig Huseth Theis to Executive Vice President and General Manager. Theis has been with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres since 1978 and has served as General Manager since 1998. Completing the Executive Leadership Team are Director of Finance, Paula Wegler and Director of Sales and Marketing, Joel Rainville. Further strengthening the team, Nick Haug will return to CDT later this month from Boston to take on the newly created role of Director of Entertainment and Theatre Company Manager. Haug previously held various positions in both the Marketing and Theatre Departments at CDT.

Upcoming Productions:

Fall Production 2025 Irving Berlin’s White Christmas October 10 – February 7

Original Direction by Michael Brindisi

Spring 2026 Production Guys and Dolls February 13 - September 26

Directed by Tamara Kangas Erickson; Musical Direction by Andrew Kust

Comments