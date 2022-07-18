Celebrate the 75thÂ Anniversary of India Independence atÂ Minnesota State Capitol Grounds, August 13

IndiaFest - Experience India in a Day, a celebration of India's rich culture, heritage, traditions and diversity, is back in-person for 2022, bigger and better than ever, on Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds, 75 Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. St. Paul, MN.

Presented by India Association of Minnesota (IAM), this FREE event is open to all, with highlights including a parade from 1 - 2 p.m., kids and family activities, delectable Indian food and the best in music, dance, shopping and more!

Festival attendees can Experience India in a Day to learn about India's history and culture. See colorful Indian sarees and turbans. Experience foot-tapping live Bollywood music, see exhibits and cultural displays, try henna, play chess or cricket and shop at the Indian Bazaar. Enjoy Minnesota-based, internationally acclaimed Asian Indian dance and theater groups including Katha Dance Theatre, Natyakala Dance School, Nritya Kalakshetra Academy of Performing Arts.

Minnesota's spacious State Capitol lawn will also be set up with delectable Indian cuisine from local restaurants including Bawarchi, Hyderabad House, Hyderabad Indian Grill, plus many more.