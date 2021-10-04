Casting Announced for ANNIE at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company has announced the cast for the much-anticipated production of Annie. Directed by Peter Rothstein, Annie runs November 7, 2021 through January 9, 2022, opening the first live CTC theatrical season post-pandemic.

This electrifying production stars Audrey Mojica and Lola Ronning sharing the role of Annie, JoeNathan Thomas as Oliver Warbucks, Janely Rodriguez and Grace Farrell, and Emily Gunyou Halaas as Miss Hannigan. Company members Autumn Ness will play Lily St. Regis, Reed Sigmund will play Rooster, and Dean Holt and Gerald Drake along with Gabrielle Dominique, Marc Gill and Rue Norman play a variety of roles.

The Orphans will be played by Madelyn Davis, Elsa Dungan-Hawks, Mari Peterson-Hilleque, Anja Arora, Chloe Lou Erickson, Adelyn Frost, and Mabel Weismann.

The two Rugrats include Sam Mandell and Audrey Powell. The Ensemble includes Jaya Bird, Evan Decker, Natalie Pietig, Tic Treitler, and Nicola Wahl. The dog Sandy will be played by Bailey and Sunny of Broadway's Bill Berloni's Theatrical Animals. Most of the cast and creative team are the same as assembled for the 2020 production. Full bios for the cast and creative team are listed below.

Times are tough, spirits are low, and the world is in dire need of hope. Enter, stage left: a delightful underdog-a good-natured, yet mischievously feisty, young girl. She takes on the world and, with an equal share of moxie and music, unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. Like Annie and Daddy Warbucks sing, "The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow!"

"Annie is, without question, one of the truly great American musicals," states Director Peter Rothstein. "It is set in the Great Depression and the young hero of the story offers a profound voice of hope, determination, and optimism. The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families. I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom."

CTC recently announced new vaccine and safety protocols for public performances. In a commitment to ensure the safety of our young people and families,a??CTC will be requiring all guests ages 12-and-a-half and older to present either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending a performance, or on-site class, camp, or special event. Complete details can be found at: https://childrenstheatre.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-update/.

The winner of seven Tony Awards, this show is one of the world's best-loved musicals, about a mischievous and feisty orphan who unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. It is a spirited and inspiring story that reminds audiences that hope is always possible, there is always "Tomorrow."

"It is thrilling that after 18 long months, we are bringing this delightful and powerful tale finally, finally, finally, to the stage," states CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "We have been waiting for this moment and all of the artists, staff, and board at Children's Theatre are deeply moved and hugely grateful that we can reopen with this production. We all need this joy, this energy, and this belief in the future."

Annie runs November 7, 2021 through January 9, 2022 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/annie or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices range from $15-$88.