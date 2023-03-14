Cast and Creative Team Announced for AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Children's Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award ®-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway), and choreography by Katie Spelman (World Premiere Musical The Notebook). An American Tail the Musical will be directed by Taibi Magar (We Are Proud To Present at Guthrie Theatre; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T; Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles at Signature Theatre; Co-Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company).

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Tony-award winner Itamar Moses and the songwriting team that brought you Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

An American Tail the Musical will play from April 25 - June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

"We are thrilled to bring this World Premiere adaptation of the beloved film An American Tail to the stage," said Peter C. Brosius, Artistic Director of Children's Theatre Company. "The work of the incredible creative team of Itamar Moses, Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler all led by the amazing Taibi Magar has been a joy to watch. The team has brought great humor and a huge heart to the story of little Fievel Mousekowitz as he searches for his family and finds his own way in a new land. It will inspire you, move you and leave you singing. We can't wait to share it with the world."

"It is a tremendous honor to be directing this piece," said director Taibi Magar. "As a daughter of a political refugee, the story resonates with me just as much today as it did 30 years ago! The writers have done an exceptional job adapting it for the stage, a feast of theatricality and a gorgeous score!"

"I was nine years old when the original film came out, and so am of the exact generation on which it first imprinted itself as a classic, and so jumped at the chance to reengage with it," said Itamar Moses, bookwriter and lyricist of An American Tail the Musical. "And then, as I did so, I was stunned by how urgent and relevant its core message still feels, and so I can't wait to bring it to a new generation in this new form."

"It's a delight and very inspiring to revisit this classic film from our childhood and discover its themes of hope, perseverance and community are still so relevant today; and an honor to build on the work of the great James Horner, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to bring Fievel's incredible journey to a whole new generation," said composers and lyricists Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler.

The Adult Cast of An American Tail the Musical features Luverne Seifert* as Papa/Warren T. Rat, Becca Hart as Mama/Digit, Ryan London Levin as Tony, Kiko Laureano as Bridget, CTC Company Member Autumn Ness* as Gussie, Rue Norman as Moe/Cherisse, Deidre Cochran as Henri, CTC Company Member Reed Sigmund* as Honest John, Morgen Chang as Qiujin Parent/Dance Captain, CTC Company Member Dean Holt* as German Landlord/Official/Police, and Glenn E. Williams II as Ensemble.

The Student Cast of An American Tail the Musical features Matthew Woody as Fievel, Lillian Hochman as Tanya/Orphan, Monica Xiong as Qiujin, Ines Mojica as Orphan/Ensemble, El Kost as Sigfried/Ensemble, Mabel Weismann as Stu/Ensemble, Anja Arora as Ensemble, Mari Peterson-Hilleque as Ensemble, and Tic Trietler as Ensemble.

The Understudies for An American Tail the Musical (in alphabetical order) include: Jim Ahrens as Papa/Warren/Honest John Understudy, Samantha Buckley as Mama/Digit/Gussie Understudy, Morgen Chang as Henri Understudy, Adelyn Frost as Student Cover 1, Max Kile as Tony/German Landlord Understudy, Sam Mandell as Fievel Understudy, Ines Mojica as Quijin Understudy/ Quijin Family Understudy, Junia Morrow as Student Cover 3, Rue Norman as Bridget Understudy, Mabel Weismann as Tanya Understudy, and Glenn E. Williams II as Moe/Cherisse Understudy.



In addition to Mr. Moses, Mr. Mahler, Mr. Schmuckler (who also serves as Orchestrator) , Ms. Grody, Ms. Spelman, and Ms. Magar, the Creative Team and Production Staff for An American Tail the Musical includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Christopher Lutter-Gardella (Puppet Designer), Talvin Wilks (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Dialect Coach), Victor Zupanc (Associate Music Supervisor/Conductor), Jason Hansen (Copyist), Emma Lai (Assistant Director), Emily Madigan (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Associate Sound Designer), Jenny Friend* (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom* (Assistant Stage Manager / Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), Cortney Gilliam (Stage Management Fellow/PA), and Jiccarra N. Hollman (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Ticket Information

Tickets to An American Tail the Musical may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

School groups interested in attending An American Tail the Musical can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.

This production is best enjoyed by all ages. Lap passes are available for children 3 years and younger.