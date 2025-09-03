CRIME AND PUNISHMENT to be Presented at Open Window Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Window Theatre will present CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, adapted for the stage by Chris Hannan, from the novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky. The production will be directed by Joe Hendren.

“Everybody wants to change the world. Nobody thinks to change himself.” Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment is crime thriller meets Karl Marx and Jesus Christ. Grounded in the realistic context of a St. Petersburg slum, the anti-hero Raskolnikov commits murder as a sort of experiment. “Have I the right to murder?” he wants to know.

One of the most extraordinary novels of all time gets inside the mind of a starving, destitute student who brutally kills an old woman and pawnbroker, embarking on a cat-and-mouse game with the examining magistrate. As his guilt and alienation from society intensifies, only Sonya, a prostitute and, like him, a social leper, offers any hope of redemption.

The cast features Jeremy Bode (Raskolnikov), Sarah Dickson (Sonya track), Dominic Schiro (Razumikhin track), Brandt Roberts (Ilya Petrovich track), Lindsey Oetken (Nastasya/Amalia track), Fjaere Nussbaum (Dunya/Lisaveta track), Meg Bradley (Pulkheria track), Michael Quadrozzi (Lebezyatnikov track), Pete Colburn (Porfiry Petrovich/Marmeladov track) and Eric Knutson (Luzhin track).

Stage managed by Kendra Kispert. Design work by Nate Farley (props & scenery), Robin McIntyre (scenic carpenter), A. Emily Heaney (costumes), Sue Berger (lighting) and Forest Godfrey (sound).

Performances of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT run September 26 – October 26. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets range from $28 - $34 with educational and group discounts available.