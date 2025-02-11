COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company's ROMEO & JULIET Comes To The Luminary Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will present Romeo and Juliet at The Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. The show will run February 7-23, 2025 for a total of 14 performances.

Collide returns with a brand new adaptation of Romeo & Juliet featuring a cast of 15 dancers and a glorious soundtrack. This production exquisitely portrays the bitter feud between the Montague and Capulet families that disrupts the city of Verona and ends in tragedy. Infused with fresh energy and Collide's unique blend of dance styles including classical ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and more.

This is the third adaptation of Romeo and Juliet Collide has produced, and reflects the Company's commitment to growth in their artistic journey. The production is accompanied by a pop-rock score featuring familiar artists.

Romeo and Juliet features local Collide favorite Patrick Jeffrey and visiting New York based guest artist Alison Bartels whose credits include The Virginia National Ballet.

Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Nathan Huberty (Guthrie Theater), Megan Carver (The Ordway), Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls), and Noah Coon (Chanhassen Dinner Theater) round out the supporting cast. Additional cast members include Bella West, Emily Rose Phelan, Johanna Engebretson, Peter Hoffman, Bailey Renee Miller, Caleb Hale, Julie Hatlestad, and Sarah Potvin.

The production is directed by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso, with additional choreography by Jarod Boltjes, Megan Carver, Heather Brockman, Emily Rose Phelan and Patrick Jeffrey.

