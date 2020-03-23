Barbara K. Laskin Named Interim Manager of Communications and Audience Engagement at MJTC

Barbara K. Laskin has been named Interim Manager of Communications and Audience Engagement at Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) in St. Paul. She began last week.

"Barbara has a deep knowledge and love of the arts," said MJTC Founder and Producing Artistic Director Barbara Brooks. "Her background and skillset bring a strong foundation to this position. I'm so happy to have her join our team as we embark on newly-delineated organizational development work begun earlier this fiscal year, and as we tackle the current unforeseen challenges of these unprecedented times."

Now in its 25th anniversary season, the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. MJTC's work has garnered 5 Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.

"Working in the arts is almost second nature to me, which is why I'm delighted to be at Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company," Laskin said. "One of my roles will be to help MJTC through the upcoming challenges ahead, as we face them head-on. It's something I'm honored to do."

Previously, Laskin was the Media Relations Manager at Macalester College for 17 years. Before that, she worked in similar positions at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and at Hamline University. She was also U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg's (D-N.J.) first deputy press secretary in Washington, D.C. Laskin started her career in radio and television and spent nearly eight years in broadcast journalism.

She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company ignites the hearts and minds of people of all cultural backgrounds by producing theater of the highest artistic standards. Rooted in Jewish content, our work explores differences, illuminates commonalities, and fosters greater understanding among all people.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You