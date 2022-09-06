Ballet Co.Laboratory Presents DIRTY DANCING

What do watermelon, dance, and the Catskills have in common? Why, the cult classic film, Dirty Dancing, of course - and Ballet Co.Laboratory's upcoming interpretation of the iconic coming-of-age story for their annual benefit performance on October 8, 2022. Kicking off their 5th Anniversary season, this party with a purpose takes place at the local ballet company's own recently-expanded studio theatre and includes a Dirty Dancing-inspired performance, themed sips-n-bites, a silent auction, games, and opportunities to connect with Ballet Co.Laboratory's professional artists. Audiences will have the time of their life exploring this live adaptation of the original story, whether they are die-hard fans or have never seen the flick.

Dirty Dancing will be choreographer Genevieve Waterbury's second full-length work for Ballet Co.Laboratory, after she was chosen last season as the 2021 Laboratory II Emerging Choreographer. "I am excited to create an emotionally dynamic show with something in the narrative for everyone," she remarked. "It will be just sentimental enough for the romantics in the audience, with campy escapism in the setting, and daring relevance to issues in our lives today."

The annual benefit takes an even more exhilarating tone this season, as Ballet Co.Laboratory celebrates five years since their inception in 2018. The nonprofit professional ballet company and school uses transformative storytelling to reframe the narrative of what ballet is and who it is for. "The universal language of dance is so incredibly powerful, but for a long time this language has left important voices out of the conversation. Our 5th Anniversary Season continues our mission to evolve ballet for a new generation, helping this language speak to the hopes, fears, and dreams of people everywhere," shares Artistic Director ZoÃ© Henrot.

And Ballet Co.Laboratory knows how to dream. From their first temporary space on the top floor of Gethsemane Episcopal Church, to their recent expansion into a 10,000 square foot multi-studio and office space, the 501(c)3 organization relies on the support of generous donors to make it all happen. The impact is far-reaching: each season, nearly 9,000 people attend a Ballet Co.Labortory performance, educational opportunity, or free community outreach event. Proceeds from this season's Dirty Dancing benefit and celebration will go directly to Ballet Co.Laboratory's professional dancers, students, and outreach efforts in order to magnify their mission.

For now, Ballet Co.Laboratory is asking "Where Are You Tonight" on October 8.