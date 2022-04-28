BWW Interview: Michelle Barber of IMAGINE A U.S. WITHOUT RACISM at Mixed Blood Theatre

Imagine a U.S. without racism is playing at the Mixed Blood Theatre now through May 1st.

Seven individuals find themselves in a strange, remedial class with an inexorable teacher intent on provoking their imaginations. Comic and somber, foolish and hopeful, the class clashes their way into something unexpected. Drawn from interviews with real-life people across the United States, this play-with-an-ulterior-motive transforms the impossible into the plausible.

We chat with Michelle Barber who plays Sally about her role and the production

How does it feel to be performing in front of an audience and to have live theatre back again?

I first came back to doing eight shows a week last July, reopening a production of The Music Man at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre here in Minnesota. The feeling was overwhelming. I walked into the dressing room and my crossword puzzle from March 12, 2020 was still lying on my makeup station. But the minute we got onstage again, the wonderful connection between the audience and the cast was right there and we never took it for granted through the rest of the run. I feel grateful to be given the opportunity to be back onstage now, still in the early stages of returning to live theatre. And the feeling of thanks and support the audience transmits, finally given the chance to sit in a dark theatre and watching a story unfold, is felt every night.

How does your role compare to other roles you've played?

I've never played an outright racist before! It's interesting to hear some negative reactions being verbalized at me from audience members! I wouldn't want to make this an on-going thing! God forbid when a casting agent is looking for someone to play a racist character they immediately think of me!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I think its when we start the scene about the "Time Bank" and how a community can work together as partners to make changes. You can feel the audience understanding what a time bank can do and how they can be a part of one.

Did you face any challenges with developing your character or this production?

I think its always a tricky process when the author of the play is also the director. Seema Sueko is a wonderful director and good writer. The challenge was to remain true to her words while attempting to create a character that was human and had an arc within the time frame of the piece.

What has it been like to work with the cast and creative team?

I have never worked at Mixed Blood before this production! Jack Reuler and I have known each other for 35 years, but I've never been available to do a production there until now. Its a wonderful, so needed theatre here in the Cities. Everyone here has the purpose of presenting the best art possible while making sure that every person walking through the door- cast,crew,production team,ushers and customers are accepted wholeheartedly for who they are and what they can bring to the discussion. It's been a wonderful experience and I've learned a lot.

Why is this show important for audiences? What do you hope the audience takes away from this show?

This is a play that everyone can relate to on different levels. I had a friend and her daughter, who is adopted and a person of color, come last weekend. They told me they were having the very discussions about family and color barriers within their own home as the ones we were presenting onstage. It hits home for many people. There are some answers given but the script really opens up the chance to discuss. It's a thought-provoking play that can be talked about long after an audience leaves the theatre.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this show?

Hope.

For more show and ticket information, click here

Photo courtesy of Mixed Blood Theatre