ANASTASIA Opens at the Orpheum Theatre

The Minnesota premiere of ANASTASIA, the new Broadway musical, opens for two weeks at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and runs through Sunday, 19, 2021.

There will be a special Kids Night on Hennepin event on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with a special 50% off ticket offer. Come early to Jack Link's Legend Lounge for ANASTASIA-inspired mocktails and snacks (for purchase), a goodie bag with a commemorative Kids Night on Hennepin program, "My First Broadway Show" stickers and treats from Candyland. Limited availability.

Show dates are Tuesday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $40. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

ANASTASIA began performances Broadway on March 23, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)". The new musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

The creative team includes Sarah Hartmann (Tour Direction), Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Bill Burns (Associate Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.