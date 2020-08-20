20% Theatre Company Announces 15th Season Will Be its Last

The board and staff came to this realization and decision late in 2019 and intended to share the news earlier in 2020.

20% Theatre Company has announced that it will close permanently in late 2021.

While 20% Theatre Company is not in a financial or leadership crisis, it is facing a difficult reality that financial resources are simply not available to sustain the organization's work beyond this season.

"As a lean organization with a small staff, we've cut all possible expenses. We are making the decision to gracefully sunset the organization rather than take on any debt," a press release reads. "While sunsetting is emotional and difficult, we are making the decision based on our values, including equitably paying and supporting artists - which would not be viable if we were to continue operating."

The board and staff came to this realization and decision late in 2019 and intended to share the news earlier in 2020, but postponed the sunset announcement until the company had a better grasp on how Covid-19 would further affect the final season of programming.

The Q-STAGE: New Works Series will live on care of Lightning Rod. 20% Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Marcela Michelle, the current 2020-2021 curator of Q-STAGE, also serves as Director of Programming for Lightning Rod. She and the Lightning Rod team will ensure that Q-STAGE continues on as a vital performance incubator project for local queer and trans artists.

Past NAKED I production scripts will remain available for purchase through the 15th season locally through 20% Theatre Company, and in perpetuity from amazon.com. To purchase any of the scripts, please email info@tctwentypercent.org.

