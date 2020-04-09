Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Hosts Briefing On COVID-19 With Guest Sen. Tammy Baldwin

On Friday, April 10 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host a member briefing with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Donald Placidi Jr. of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Senator Baldwin will discuss general updates on the national level as well as health updates, federal policy and legislative updates including available resources and how people can access them. Placidi will provide an update on benefits and resources available to veterans.

WHEN:
Friday, April 10, 2020
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

To receive the registration link, contact:
Erin Gagnon, Communications Director
egagnon@wiveteranschamber.org
(414) 207-4376



