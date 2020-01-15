Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milewaukee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep

Best Actor in a Play

Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep

Best Actress in a Musical

Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep

Best Actress in a Play

Lisa Helmi Johanson - THE CHINESE LADY - Milwaukee Rep

Best Costume Design

Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage

Best Director of a Musical

Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep

Best Director of a Play

Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater

Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep

Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep

Best Scenic Design

Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage

Best Youth Actor (under 18)

Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage

Best Youth Actress (under 18)

Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage

Theatre of the Year

Milwaukee Rep

