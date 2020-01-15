Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milewaukee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep
Best Actor in a Play
Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep
Best Actress in a Musical
Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep
Best Actress in a Play
Lisa Helmi Johanson - THE CHINESE LADY - Milwaukee Rep
Best Costume Design
Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage
Best Director of a Musical
Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep
Best Director of a Play
Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater
Best Musical
WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep
Best Play
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep
Best Scenic Design
Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage
Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage
Best Youth Actress (under 18)
Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage
Theatre of the Year
Milwaukee Rep
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!