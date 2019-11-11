The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Elf The Musical, running December 6-22, 2019.

As a young orphan, Buddy finds himself mistakenly taken to the North Pole. Raised as an elf, Buddy has no idea who he truly is until his human size and lack of elf-abilities force him to face the truth. This realization sends Buddy on the holiday adventure of a lifetime, traveling to New York City to find his family, himself, and the true meaning of Christmas.

The cast includes: Safia Ali (Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Jake Allen (Jim/Fake Santa #1/Ensemble), Joey Anderson (Elf #2), Ivy Broder (Shawanda/Macy's Saleswoman/Macy's Elf), Jacob Cesar (Matthews/Macy's Manager), Timothy Conn (Buddy), Elise Cooley (Ensemble), Reece Dixon (The Littlest Elf), CJ Goldberg (Michael Hobbs), Santino Gonzales (Boy Elf), Thomas Hess (Vinnie (#1),/Fake Santa #3/David Lambert/Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Katrina Hubacek (Ensemble), Clayton Irwin (Chadwick/Fake Santa #2/Macy's Elf), Bill Kirsch (Santa/Mr. Greenway), Isaiah Kooiman (Macy's Boy/Ensemble), Myles Menzynski (Charlie/Macy's Elf), Megan P. Miller (Joy/Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Megan R. Miller (Emily Hobbs), Erika Nelson (Tootsie/Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Kristy Olson (Macy's Customer/Mom/Emma von Brocklin/Ensemble), Stephanie Pluta (Deb/Waitress), Abby Rasmussen (Candy/Macy's Elf #1/Charlotte Dennon/Ensemble), Abigail Retkowski (Poppy/Macy's Elf #2/Ensemble), Vanessa Ruck (Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Brady Schiro (Doug (#2),/Fake Santa #4/Macy's Elf/Ensemble), Paisley Schroeder (Elf #3), Olivia Seidemann (Ensemble), Keith R. Smith (Walter Hobbs), Robbie Thompson (Ensemble), Lauren Vock (Jovie), and Phoebe Wolf (Elf #1).

The production staff and crew includes: Karl Miller (Director, Choreographer, and Scenic Designer), Ashley Sprangers (Music Director), Margot Lange (Stage Manager), Jake Koch (Assistant Stage Manager), Darcy Devens (Costume Designer), Scott Prox (Master Carpenter & Set Decorator), Shawn Spellman (Properties Designer), Scott Varga (Sound Designer), and Mike Van Dreser & Jessica LeBeouf (Lighting Designers).

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 pm (PWYC)

Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 14 at 3:30 pmSaturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 15 at 2 pm

Friday, December 20 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm (PWYC)

Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 22 at 2 pm

Tickets for Elf The Musical are:

$27.00 Adult

$24.00 Senior (60+)

$24 Military

$21.00 Subscriber or Group (10+)

$18 Teen (13-19)

$15 Child (12-)

$10 Educational Group (10+)

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

WCT offers a "Pay What You Can" promotion for the first Saturday evening performance (7:30 pm) and the last Saturday matinee performance (2:00 pm) of a Mainstage series production. Patrons can buy tickets at the box office, on the day of that performance, at whatever price their budget will allow. $5 minimum on credit cards.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





