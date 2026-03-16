GYPSY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and ROCK OF AGES Set for Skylight Music Theatre 2026–27 Season

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Skylight Music Theatre has announced its 2026–27 season, marking the company’s 67th year presenting music theatre in Milwaukee. The lineup includes a mix of classic and contemporary musicals, all performed in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center.

Executive Director Susan Varela said the season reflects Skylight’s commitment to presenting bold stories and music while bringing together Milwaukee artists and audiences. Artistic Director Michael Unger added that audience enthusiasm for recent seasons helped shape a lineup that balances well-known titles with newer works.

The season opens with GYPSY, running September 25 through October 18, 2026. The musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Michael Unger, the production follows a determined stage mother pushing her daughters toward show business success during the waning days of vaudeville.

Next is BIG THE MUSICAL, scheduled for November 13 through December 27, 2026. Based on the 1987 film, the musical features a book by John Weidman with music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. The story follows Josh Baskin, a boy whose wish to be “big” is magically granted, launching him into an unexpected adult life.

The season continues with DEAR EVAN HANSEN, running January 22 through February 7, 2027. The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The production will be directed by Elyse Edelman and centers on a teenager navigating identity, belonging, and the consequences of a lie after a tragedy in his community.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER follows from March 12 through March 28, 2027. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy features a book by Robert L. Freedman with music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and Freedman, based on the novel by Roy Horniman. Directed by Michael Unger, the story follows Monty Navarro as he attempts to eliminate the relatives standing between him and a noble inheritance.

The season concludes with ROCK OF AGES, running April 16 through May 2, 2027. Featuring a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the musical celebrates 1980s rock music with songs made famous by bands such as Twisted Sister, Styx, and Whitesnake. The production will be directed and choreographed by Stephanie Staszak.

In addition to the productions, Skylight will introduce new subscription options and audience initiatives, including opening night experiences, select performances with ASL interpretation, preshow programming, and discounted subscription packages for patrons under 35. The theatre will also continue offering its Skylight Insights preshow discussions on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Skylight is expanding its educational partnerships as well. Through a collaboration with the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Lubar Innovation Center, MIAD students worked with Skylight leadership to design merchandise and artwork for the season’s productions.

Subscriptions for the 2026–27 season will go on sale March 16, 2026. Single tickets will be available later in the summer. For more information, visit SkylightMusicTheatre.org or call the box office at (414) 291-7800.