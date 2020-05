VIDEO: Reese Parish Performs A Monologue for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

On the latest installment Reese Parish performs Joanna Murray-Smith's original monologue "Luca in the Park"

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You