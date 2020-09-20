University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Presents WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tentative streaming dates are set for October 23 through October 30.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse department of theatre will present "War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast" this October.

The production will be presented virtually via Broadway on Demand/Show Share. Tentative streaming dates are set for October 23 through October 30.

Stay up to date on all of the department's information, including updates on this production, on their website at https://www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts/

