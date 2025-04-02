UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance to Present THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR By Paul Slade Smith

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Directed by Alan Kopischke, "The Angel Next Door" takes the stage from April 17 to 19 in the University Theatre on the UW-Green Bay campus.

“The Angel Next Door” is a brand-new farce from a master of the form, Paul Slade Smith, who has also written Unnecessary Farce and The Outsider It's a hilarious love letter to love and friendship and to the theatre. Our students have really taken to the outrageous comic possibilities as well as the deep and tender heart at its core. And the 1940s designs are gorgeous!" said Alan Kopischke, director.

Tickets are available at Ticketstar.

