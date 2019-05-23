The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents But Why Bump Off Barnaby? June 7-23, 2019.

Barnaby Folcey is murdered at a family gathering where he had the motive to murder everyone, but no one had reason to want him dead. While dying, he scrawled the letters "b-a-r," which implicates everyone. The police take forever to arrive at secluded Marlgate Manor, so the eclectic group tries to unmask the murderer themselves. They discover poison in the sherry, a mystifying limerick, a secret treasure, and all sorts of doom to avoid before the killer is finally unmasked and destroyed.

The cast includes: Mike Crowley, Jim Donaldson, Joe Nettesheim, Brenda Poppy, Andrea Roedel, Joyce Sponcia, Antoinette Stikl, Mandi Veeder, Elias Venson, and Tammy Vrba.

The production staff includes: Director David Kaye, Stage Manager Nicole Allee, Set Designer/Master Carpenter Ashton Cochran, Costume Designer Amanda J. Hull, Lighting Designer Aaron Suggs, Sound Designer David A. Robins, and Properties Designer/Set Dresser Johanna Larson.

Tickets for But Why Bump Off Barnaby? are $27.00 for Adults; $24.00 for Students, Seniors (60+), and Military; $21.00 for Subscribers and Groups (10+); or $10.00 for Educational Groups, Boy Scout groups, and Girl Scout groups of ten or more.

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

WCT offers a "Pay What You Can" promotion for the first Saturday evening performance (7:30 pm) and the last Saturday matinee performance (2:00 pm) of a Mainstage series production. Patrons can buy tickets at the box office, on the day of that performance, at whatever price their budget will allow. $5 minimum on credit cards.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories