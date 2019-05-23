The Waukesha Civic Theatre Presents BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY?

May. 23, 2019  

The Waukesha Civic Theatre Presents BUT WHY BUMP OFF BARNABY?

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents But Why Bump Off Barnaby? June 7-23, 2019.

Barnaby Folcey is murdered at a family gathering where he had the motive to murder everyone, but no one had reason to want him dead. While dying, he scrawled the letters "b-a-r," which implicates everyone. The police take forever to arrive at secluded Marlgate Manor, so the eclectic group tries to unmask the murderer themselves. They discover poison in the sherry, a mystifying limerick, a secret treasure, and all sorts of doom to avoid before the killer is finally unmasked and destroyed.

The cast includes: Mike Crowley, Jim Donaldson, Joe Nettesheim, Brenda Poppy, Andrea Roedel, Joyce Sponcia, Antoinette Stikl, Mandi Veeder, Elias Venson, and Tammy Vrba.

The production staff includes: Director David Kaye, Stage Manager Nicole Allee, Set Designer/Master Carpenter Ashton Cochran, Costume Designer Amanda J. Hull, Lighting Designer Aaron Suggs, Sound Designer David A. Robins, and Properties Designer/Set Dresser Johanna Larson.

Tickets for But Why Bump Off Barnaby? are $27.00 for Adults; $24.00 for Students, Seniors (60+), and Military; $21.00 for Subscribers and Groups (10+); or $10.00 for Educational Groups, Boy Scout groups, and Girl Scout groups of ten or more.

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

WCT offers a "Pay What You Can" promotion for the first Saturday evening performance (7:30 pm) and the last Saturday matinee performance (2:00 pm) of a Mainstage series production. Patrons can buy tickets at the box office, on the day of that performance, at whatever price their budget will allow. $5 minimum on credit cards.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.



