TITANIC THE MUSICAL to Return to Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Month

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is bringing back the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical with story and book by Peter Stone, Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston and Orchestrations by Joshua Clayton in the Quadracci Powerhouse, September 20 - October 23, 2022.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first-class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year.

Titanic The Musical features Mark Aldrich (My Fair Lady, LCT) as Murdoch, Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Kate McGowan, Matt Daniels (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Pitman/Etches, Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Caroline, Cooper Grodin (Phantom of the Opera Nat'l Tour) as Andrews, David Hess (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Captain Smith, Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Ida Straus, Alex Keiper (The Nerd, Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep) as Alice, Stavros Koumbaros (Les Miserable, Nat'l Tour) as Fleet, Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep) as Barrett. Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, Nat'l Tour) as Jim Farrell, Steve Pacek (The Secret Garden, Arden Theatre Co.) as Bride, Tim Quartier (Les Miserable, Nat'l Tour) as Charles, RÃ¡na Roman (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Ensemble, Andrew Varela (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Ismay, Joe Vincent (Fiddler on the Roof) as Isidor Strauss and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) as Edgar. Ensemble members from Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents class of 2021/22 return for the production including Jamey Feshold, Jared Brandt Hoover, Kyle Johnson, George Lorimer, Kelty Morash, Sophie Murk, Max Pink, Ogunde Snelling Jr. and Vivian Vaeth.

Titanic The Musical is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, music directed by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), choreographed by Jenn Rose (Cabaret, Arden Theatre Co), with set design by Timothy R. Mackabee (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger...Baghdad Zoo, Broadway), video projection design by Mike Tutaj (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), voice and text coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by David Hartig.

Titanic The Musical runs September 20 - October 23, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.