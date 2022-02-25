Student Art Show To Open In Gallery 110 North at The Plymouth Arts Center

The Plymouth Arts Center will present a "Student Art Show," in Gallery 110 North from March 11 through March 25.

This exhibition will showcase the works of art instructor, Lori Beringer, and 14 of her current and former students. Presenting sponsors of the Student Art Show are, Franz Backus and Sargento.

The public is invited to meet the artists during an opening reception on Friday, March 11 from 5 to 7:00 pm. Live musical entertainment will be provided courtesy of pianist, Andrew Krueger. Complimentary appetizers will be served. Admission is free.

Lori Beringer is an award-winning artist and one of the principal founders of the Plymouth Arts Center. She has been teaching Open Studio and Plein Air classes at the PAC since 2015. She is known for her bold brushwork whether it is a quaint building or portraits that capture the emotion of the moment.

Although mostly a self-taught artist, Beringer credits workshops with fine instruction along with studio experience with Dan Gerhartz. Lori paints plein air throughout the year, primarily in Wisconsin, but her travels have taken her throughout the U.S., to Mexico, and to France. Recently Beringer was honored to be a part of the Faces of Wisconsin Exhibition at the Cedarburg Art Museum, WI and was juried into 20th Annual National American Impressionists Exhibition New York, New York. She received Portraiture Honorable Mention in the 22nd Juried National Oil Painters of America Exhibition in addition to numerous other awards over the years.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. PAC's mission is to: Enliven the Spirit of our Community and To Enrich the Lives of All, by Providing Diverse Experiences in the Arts. Wisconsin artists are showcased in Gallery 110 North in six uniquely different exhibits per year. Additionally, the Arts Center offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes for all ages, and a gift shop featuring member artwork.

Tour/School groups may schedule complimentary docent led visits. Open Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment. Closed on Mondays and Holidays. For more information and list of all PAC activities, visit the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or call 920.892.8409.