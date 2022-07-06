Skylight Music Theatre is Seeking Youth Performers for A JOLLY HOLLIDAY - CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS

Skylight Music Theatre is accepting video submissions for non-union youth performers between the ages of 9-13 for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits to be presented November 18 - December 31, 2022.

Skylight is seeking singers with energy and personality who move well to perform in the youth ensemble of the holiday show alongside a cast of Skylight professional artists. Rehearsal begins October 25, 2022. Performances take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

About A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits is written by Sandy Rustin and will be directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger. The heartwarming revue features 30 favorite songs from Disney's biggest Broadway hits. The memorable and hummable songs include "Be Our Guest" (Beauty & the Beast), "Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid), "Santa Fe" (Newsies), "Step in Time" (Mary Poppins), "Circle of Life" (The Lion King), "Bare Necessities" (The Jungle Book), "Let it Go" (Frozen) and many more.

Skylight's production marks a regional premiere and will be only the second time the show has been staged anywhere. A Jolly Holiday had its world premiere in December 2021 at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey and is being presented at Skylight by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Virtual Audition Instructions

Please make a video (using landscape mode, if using a phone or tablet) of any song in the style of the show. Submit the video as an unlisted or public YouTube, Google or Vimeo link (DO NOT SEND LARGE FILES - they will NOT be viewed): auditions@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Videos must be received by Noon on Friday, July 22, 2022. Please use performer's name as the title of the video - do not use "Skylight" or "Skylight Music Theatre" in the video title. All submissions must include picture and resume, even if the actor has auditioned previously. Note that Skylight intends to have a fully vaccinated company for the 22-23 season.

Video submissions will be viewed by Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director and Susan Varela, Skylight Director of Artistic Operations.

Skylight is an Equity, SPT 8+ theatre and encourages people of all races, ages, ethnicities, abilities, and gender identities to apply. Skylight is committed to a policy of equal employment opportunities; to being a positive model of diversity and to the elimination of discrimination in theatre.

Performance Details:

Regional Premiere

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits

Nov. 18, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2022

Book by Sandy Rustin

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger

Presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Sponsored by Private Asset Management - Baird

About Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. For more information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org