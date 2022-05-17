Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs for Young Theatre Artists

Skylight Music Theatre announced three summer youth education programs for those in elementary school (grades 3-6) and high school (grades 9-12) interested in musical theatre performance, creative writing and technical theatre.

All classes will be held in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. In-depth class descriptions, faculty and registration at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/SUMMER.

"We are excited to welcome young people with a keen interest in the performing arts, both onstage and backstage, back to Skylight Music Theatre's education program," said Michael Unger, Skylight Artistic Director. "This program is a valuable bridge between a student's previous theatre experiences, whether in high school, children's theatre or community theatre; and whatever they chose to pursue next. For high school students, these intensives prepare them for the next level of expertise expected in high school, collegiate, and professional theatre environments. We also offer options for those who just want to enjoy the opportunity to create theatre with new friends this summer."

Three programs will be offered this summer: High School Performance Intensive, High School Technical Theatre Intensive, and KidsWrites!

Musical Theatre Performance Intensive for Teens a??a??(Grades 9-12)

Skylight's High School Performance Intensive is a two-week program open to teen performers of all levels designed to help students sharpen their skills as they head into high school or prepare for the next step in their artistic careers. Students will develop musical theatre performance skills in a rigorous, fast-paced and high-energy learning environment. Activities include physical warmups, team-building exercises to encourage working within an ensemble, focus on music, acting, and choreography as well as many confidence-building activities.

The Musical Theatre Intensive also includes a focus on audition skills. This will be particularly helpful for high school students preparing auditions for college theatre programs. Students receive robust in-person audition feedback and the opportunity to workshop their songs for future auditions.

The High School Performance Intensive concludes with a performance for family and friends at the final class, August 5 at 2 p.m.

Technical Theatre Skills Summer Program (Grades 9-12)

The Technical Theatre Summer Intensive is a two-week program led by Milwaukee-area technical theatre professionals. Students develop skills in stage management, prop and scenic construction, scenic design and white model building, scenic painting, costume design, stage make-up effects and design, as well as lighting and sound. These students will be an integral part of the technical team for the Skylight KidsWrites summer production, students will gain hands-on experience and strengthen communication and team-building skills as a theatrical design and production team.

New KidsWrites Summer Program (Grades 3-6)

For the first time in over 20 years Skylight's acclaimed KidsWrites programming is being offered to the public. This two-week program nurtures innovation and content creation in the performing arts. KidsWrites is designed to enhance creative writing and script writing skills and will appeal to students whether they aspire to be poets, playwrights, actors or social media performers. Activities include brainstorming exercises, theme-selection, script writing and development, and concludes with the students performing their original pieces for family and friends on July 22 at 11 a.m.

Program Information

Summer Intensives in Musical Theatre Performance and Technical Theatre Skills are open to high school students entering freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year in fall of 2022. The KidsWrites programming is open to participants entering gradea??s 3-6 in the fall of 2022.

Registration is now open at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/SUMMER. Class size is limited. Registration is recommended to be completed by no later than June 20.

• Information

*KidsWrites: July 11 - July 22, 2022

Monday - Friday only, 9:30am-12pm

$400

$50 early registration discount applied if registered one month prior to start date.

*Technical Theatre Intensive: July 11 - July 22, 2022

Monday - Friday only, 9am-3pm

$600

$50 early registration discount applied if registered one month prior to start date.

*Musical Theatre Performance Intensive: July 25 - August 5, 2022

Monday - Friday only, 9am-3pm

$600

$50 early registration discount applied if registered one month prior to start date.

•Location Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202)

•Performance Dates KidsWrites: July 22 at 11 a.m.

Musical Theatre Performance Intensive: August 5 at 2 p.m.

No cost to attend either performance. But donations to support Skylight's

education programs are always welcome.

Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center. Closed to public.

•Covid Protocols For the latest safety information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health

*A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. Please email amandar@skylightmusictheatre.org for more information.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the State. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18thcentury French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 62nd season in 2021-2022.