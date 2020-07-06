Skylight Music Theatre Announces Skylight Social Artists In Action

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join Skylight Music Theatre LIVE on Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. (CDT) on Skylight's Facebook and YouTube pages for the launch of our new Skylight Social series, Artists in Action.

Co-hosted by Christie Chiles Twillie, frequent Music Director at Skylight, and Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director, this ongoing series features interviews with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists, directors, and creatives sharing insights about the arts, social justice, and equality.

The first guests are stage, TV, and film actor Chiké Johnson; director, educator and performer Sheri Williams Pannell; and director and stage and film actor Malkia Stampley.

