Skylight Music Theatre Announces Early Career Professional Internship Program

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a new Early Career Professional Internship Program for the 2022-2023 season. The ECP program is now accepting applications for performers, technicians, and a candidate interested in directing, who will perform integral functions on and off stage at Skylight. The ECP program runs August 2022 through June 2023. It was originally announced in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic.

Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

"The ECP Program is an exciting opportunity for artists pursuing the next step in their burgeoning careers," said Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger. "We believe this program will provide rewarding work and in-depth practical experience."

Unger said Skylight is seeking Milwaukee-area, early-career music theatre artists - four performers, two technicians, and one candidate with an interest in directing.

The ECP performers will appear in mainstage productions, serve as understudies, and receive one-on-one coaching from Skylight directors, music directors, choreographers, professional actors and with Unger. They will also serve as Teaching Artists and performers in Skylight's Enlighten education programming, with workshops and performances for students throughout the Milwaukee area. The ECP performance interns may also participate in concerts, community events, and other Skylight-related activities.

The ECP technical internship program will give technicians the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience working with Skylight artisans, technicians, and designers; and will serve as backstage crews for mainstage productions and offer technical support for Skylight's Enlighten education program.

The directing ECP will work with the artistic director, director of artistic operations, and directors during the season. The directing ECP will also support the director of education on Skylight's educational programming.

The ECP program is intended for post-college theatre artists. Participants must have local housing and transportation. ECP interns will be paid a weekly salary. The ECP program does not offer health insurance.

To apply, performers should submit their headshot, resume, and video links to two contrasting musical theatre songs to auditions@skylightmusictheatre.org. Please do not send large video files as attachments. Technicians and directing candidates should send resume and letter of interest to the same email address. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, July 10, 2022. Skylight is an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating a diverse work environment.

ABOUT SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Skylight Music Theatre is a Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the State. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18thcentury French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre celebrates its 63rd season in 2022-2023.