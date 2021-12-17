Sensory Friendly Events Announced At Waukesha Civic Theatre

Sensory Friendly events have been announced at Waukesha Civic Theatre. Get full details below!

SENSORY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Enjoy a performance where families with children or adults who need sensory accommodations can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theatre. These performances feature a welcoming environment including lower sound, lights up, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences. Sensory Kits with social stories will be available upon request.

April 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. - (film) HOP Pre-movie activities begin at 9:15 a.m. FREE

A slacker named Fred adopts a rabbit (voiced by Russell Brand) that jumps in front of his car, and it turns out this particular creature is next in line to become the Easter Bunny and doesn't want the job

May 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. - (Play) East Side Story by ACAP PlayMakers FREE

An adaptation by Mark Cage, Directed by Patty Chones, a story of a Broadway favorite brought to you by the PlayMakers.

June 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. - (Musical) Mamma Mia! FREE

Pre-show sensory friendly open house begins at 1:00 p.m.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash. A mother, a daughter, and three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre building is fully accessible and WCT is proud to offer several services to our patrons including listening devices, seat transfers, and wheelchair positions.

For hearing-impaired patrons, we offer the Loop System, designed to enhance dialog and music without background noise or room echo.

Contains an emotion indicator card, a sensory manipulative object, noise softening headphones, and an oral sensory manipulative object. These kits are always available in the Box Office and are yours to keep and use when you return to WCT.

To be used with your hearing aid or with headphones on loan in the box office. Headphones amplify the sound heard in the house and assist anyone who has trouble hearing actors' lines or music in the theatre. These are always available in the Box Office with your identification to be held until the equipment is returned after the show.