Save 25% to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Learn the promotional code to receive discounted tickets!
Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return for the 49th Anniversary, November 26 - December 24, 2024, in the historic Pabst Theater. Celebrate Christmas in July and save 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Thursday, July 25 when using promotional code SNOW.
Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.
Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Aja Alcaraz as Belle, Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and husband and wife duo James Pickering and Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig. Ensemble and young performers casting to be announced at a later date.
A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.
A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance - with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.
For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.
Videos