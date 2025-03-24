Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS is a Refreshing Romantic Dramedy at MILWAUKEE REP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret is stepping outside the box with The Last Five Years, and it’s totally refreshing. Historically, there tends to be a sort-of sameness to the Cabaret programming—tributes to musical icons or works written (more or less) for Wisconsinites. Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years is neither.



Sidebar: If you need further proof that The Last Five Years is meant to draw in a different, even younger crowd, look no further than the fact that Nick Jonas is starring in the show on Broadway this spring.



Inspired by Brown’s own life, this entirely sung-through musical tells the love story of Jamie, a rising author, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The show explores their five-year relationship in a unique back-and-forth fashion. Jamie’s point of view is told in chronological order from the time the two first meet, while Cathy’s point of view is shared in reverse chronological order, beginning with the end of their marriage. The two characters don’t directly interact in song until the midpoint—their wedding—when their narrative timelines intersect.



That’s not really giving anything away. In fact, understanding the show’s format is essential to enjoying The Last Five Years. My husband (who was unfamiliar with the show) had only one complaint: that he was kind of confused. So, pro tip? Grasp the concept beforehand, so you can get lost in the wonderful music and performances while you’re there.



Under the direction of Kelly Faulkner, The Last Five Years is a fantastic tear-jerker. It’s introspective and intense (trigger warning for any rocky relationships?), as well as inspiring and lovely. Perhaps because it’s so rooted in real life, you’re bound to find something relatable here. If nothing else, you’ll find yourself transfixed with the remarkable talent on display.



As Cathy, Grace Bobber shows an incredible range of voice and emotion. At times she brings such bitterness and heartache, and other times, her voice soars oh-so-beautifully (“When You Come Home to Me” is a standout). Throughout the show, you come to find her voice transcends genres. And she’s funny too! “A Summer in Ohio” gets a lot of laughs.



But laughs right from the get-go? Leave it to Asher Muldoon as Jamie. He has the crowd in the palm of his hand, bursting out laughing from “Shiksa Goddess” on out. Well, at least until “Nobody Needs to Know.” But back to Muldoon—he’s got lots of charisma and a top-notch voice. “The Schmuel Song” is a beautiful bit of musical storytelling (and a personal favorite). “Have I mentioned today how lucky I am to be in love with you?” Squirrel that line away for your next Valentine.



Together, Muldoon and Bobber share great chemistry—perhaps in a more logistical sense. Throughout the show, the two trade off playing the piano, each seamlessly picking up where the other left off. There’s rarely a music-less moment in The Last Five Years. Both play the piano and guitar interchangeably, and are supported by musician Scott Cook, who deftly fills in the gaps. (Shout out to Music Director Ryan Touhey.)



Since the set needs to apply to five years’ worth of places and times, scenic design (Em Allen) is minimalist and utilitarian. Lighting (Maaz Ahmed) helps create moods and indicate shifts in time and place. In all, the setting is not the driving factor in The Last Five Years—it’s the people.



To sum up: The Last Five Years is a really beautiful thing—an intimate story for an intimate space. I dare say it's a must-see. While you may leave feeling like you need to fill in some missing pieces for yourself or unpack who's to blame for this doomed romance, that’s not such a bad thing. It gives you something to talk about on the ride home.

Note: The show is 90 minutes, no intermission. It's recommended for ages 12 and up, as there is some language and adult themes.



—

MilwaukeeRepertory Theater presents TheLast Five Years in theStackner Cabaret, March 21–May 18, 2025. Pictured Grace Bobber and Asher Muldoon. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

