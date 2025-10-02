Review: ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at Lake Country Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical “Anastasia” started its life as an animated feature in 1997 and was reborn on Broadway in 2017. The Lake Country Players brings audiences back to the end of imperial Russia — and Paris in the gay '20s — with its charming and vibrant production.

The musical replaces the creepily comical Rasputin of the animated movie with richly layered characters, including a new conflicted but ruthless villain, Gleb, a man born of the revolution. Danny Slattery deftly balances the contradiction.

“Anastasia" tells the story of Anya, an orphan who — now that she’s grown — is on a quest to discover who she is. She is discovered by a pair of conmen hoping to pass her off as the Grand Duchess Anastasia, who may or may not have been killed with the rest of her family.

The music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and book by Terrence McNally are well served by the Players' abundantly talented cast – from its romantic leads (Ellie Adam as Anya and Jack Anderson as Dimitry) to the members of the ensemble, each of whom gives their role 100%. I could see tears gleaming in the eyes of ensemble players who each committed to being much more than background color.

Cory Klein as Dimitry’s partner in crime and Emily Norton as his long-lost love Lily are proof that love — and sass — are not just for the young. Lisa Poglitsch is every bit the empress as Anastasia’s grandmother.

Choreographer KyraJo Petit-Walla keeps things lively with their gorgeous ensemble dance scenes. And Suze Falk's smart costuming leaves no confusion as to what we’re experiencing — whether it be sparkling Romanoffs or glittering Parisians.

Note: A “youth edition” of “Anastasis is scheduled after the regular production’s run. It begins on Oct. 16 and runs through the 26th.

Photo by Taran Schatz

