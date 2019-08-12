Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Sixth Annual Br!NK New Play Festival

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), Milwaukee's only professional theater company dedicated to promoting the work of women onstage and off, presents the Br!NK Award annually to Midwestern women playwrights to develop and advance their work. Br!NK continues to expand opportunities for women by fully staging a collection of 10-minute plays, the Br!NK Br!efs, in addition to developing two, full-length Resident Br!NK plays. 'RAIN ON FIRE by Karen Saari and STITCHED WITH A SICKLE AND A HAMMER by Inna Tsyrlin, have been selected from over 35 submissions to be presented as staged-readings during the Sixth Annual Br!NK New Play Festival, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Milwaukee's new creative arts hub, N? Studios (1st floor gallery stage - 1037 W. McKinley Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53205).

The 2019 Br!NK playwrights spend a week workshopping their play with a director, cast and dramaturg - a team dedicated to researching and considering the play from every angle. The plays are then presented as staged-readings for the public over the Br!NK New Play Festival, touring to a variety of Greater Milwaukee area locations, September 3- 6, and at the new Creative Arts Hub, N? Studios for the Br!NK New Play Festival Weekend, September 7 - 8. Following each staged-reading, audience members learn more about the writing and workshopping processes from the playwrights involved and can ask questions during a structured talkback. Audiences are also encouraged to give constructive feedback of their experience to the playwright. BrINK is supported by Ralph Evinrude Foundation, Inc., Bader Philanthropies, Inc., City of Milwaukee Arts Board, The Brico Fund and Frieda and William Hunt Memorial Trust.

"Contemporary playwrights do not have many opportunities to introduce new work to audiences and statistically, women playwrights have even fewer. . . . I have participated in many readings and performances of my plays in the past . . . I have never had a better experience than I did at Renaissance." -Gwendolyn Rice, 2014 Br!NK Playwright

". . . I know that my play is much closer to being production ready because of Br!nk." -Philana Omorotionmwan, 2016 Br!NK Playwright

Br!NK New Play Festival features the full-length staged-readings in addition to the Br!NK Br!efs 10-minute Plays. The Br!efs showcase the work of six new Midwestern women playwrights in never-before-seen 10-minute plays written under the prompts. The 2019 Br!NK Br!efs plays and playwrights are: TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE by Emily Elliott, THE ARRANGEMENT by Jennifer Dobby, A VERY DRAMATIC SCENE by Deanna Strasse, HOLIDAY CARDS by Nicole Amsler, GLASSSLIPPER by Molly Peterson and FOCUS by Lezlie Revelle Zucker.

A full schedule, listing of locations and details about the Br!NK plays and playwrights can be found at www.r-t-w.com.

Tickets for the Br!NK New Play Festival are available ONLINE ONLY at www.r-t-w.com or in person for day-of sales. Br!NK Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone or through the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Br!NK New Play Festival attendees will have the option to attend as many or as few events as they choose; Br!NK tickets are $16 per Br!NK event at N? Studios and can be purchased in a V!P All-Access Package for greater savings. Admission is free to N? Studios members. A suggested donation of $10 can be given upon arrival at toured reading locations - no online ticket necessary.

Br!NK Single Tickets: $16/ticket

One (1) admission into one (1) of the full-length Br!NK staged-readings ('RAIN ON FIRE or STITCHED WITH A SICKLE AND A HAMMER) OR one (1) of the Br!NK Br!efs Performances.

Br!NK V!P All-Access Pass: $60/pass

One (1) admission into any and all full-length Br!NK staged-readings ('RAIN ON FIRE or STITCHED WITH A SICKLE AND A HAMMER), and both Br!NK Br!efs 10-minute play performances.

· All staged-readings of the full-length resident Br!NK plays ('RAIN ON FIRE or STITCHED WITH A SICKLE AND A HAMMER) will take place at 7:00 p.m. (touring throughout Milwaukee, September 3 - 6 and at N? Studios September 7- 8).

· All Br!NK Br!efs 10-Minute Play Performances will take place at 2:00 p.m. (only at N? Studios September 7- 8).





