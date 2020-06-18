Racine Children's Theatre Announces Virtual Summer Theatre Classes

Summer might look a little different this year, but theatre learning and fun can still happen from the comfort of your own home! The Racine Children's Theatre summer classes have taken new spin with the help of Zoom and Google Classroom. Students can log on and explore all aspects of theatre with friends in a virtual setting.

Questions? Visit the FAQ section at the bottom of the page and/or contact classes@racinetheatre.org.

Young Players

CREATIVE KIDS - $25

June 29 - August 8

Class Modules

Ages 3 - 5

Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk

Creative movement plays an integral role in a child's development. This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through stories, music, movement and crafts. It's playtime with a purpose!

This class consists of five - 20 minute pre-recorded instructional videos that can be viewed at your own pace within the provided class dates.

READING FUNdamentals!: Readers Theatre for Emerging Readers* - $50

July 13 - 17; 10 - 11 a.m.

Entering Grades 1 - 2

Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk

Students will review and practice fundamental reading skills and use those skills to perform readers theater scripts. This class will include videos, music, creative movement and stories to enhance their literacy skills. Students will then participate in a virtual performance of readers theatre. *Parent or adult guardian is required to be in the room to encourage interaction, keep young performers on task and assure online safety in this live, online platform.

VIRTUAL BROADWAY BOUND: The Tortoise and the Hare* - $50

July 6 - 10; 9 - 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 1 - 2

Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk

In this week long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes - virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually! *Parent or adult guardian is required to be in the room to encourage interaction, keep young performers on task and assure online safety in this live, online platform.

Elementary School Actors

1940s RADIO THEATRE EXTRAVAGANZA!: The Bubble Wrap Princess - $50

July 6 - 10; 12 - 1 p.m.

Entering Grades 2 - 5

Instructor: Rob Kroes

Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s - complete with sound effects!

KIDS KAMP: Rock with Dinosaurs! - $95

July 6 - 17; 2 - 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 3 - 5

Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk

This cross-curricular camp incorporates music, science, social studies, reading, creative writing, technology, art, and research skills. Learn acting, vocal and dance techniques. Then, be ready to perform a virtual mini-musical!

Classes will consist of whole group instruction, online modules and small group coaching

THEATRE APPRECIATION: How Does the Show Go On? - $75

July 6 - August 12

Class Modules

Entering Grades 4 - 7

Instructor: Rob Kroes

Full of interactive activities, videos, and more, this theatre appreciation mini course will take you through some of your favorite musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins to explore the world of theatre both on stage and off! This is the perfect class to do on your own - or with your family!

10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 9 a.m.

VIRTUAL BROADWAY BOUND - $50

Alice in Wonderland

July 13 - 17; 9 - 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 3 - 5

The Jungle Book

July 20 - 24; 9 - 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 3 - 5

Instructor: Rob Kroes

In this week long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes - virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually!

Middle/High School Thespians

1940s RADIO THEATRE EXTRAVAGANZA!: The Corpse Bride - $50

July 6 - 10; 2 - 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 6 - 8

Instructor: Rob Kroes

Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s - complete with sound effects!

AND SCENE! - $75

July 13 - August 5

Class Modules

Entering Grades 5 - 10

Instructor: Rob Kroes

In this self-motivated course, you will learn the basics of stage design and scenery. The class culminates with the student creating their own model scenic design from a Broadway show utilizing everyday materials already found at home.

10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 1 p.m.

MONOLOGUE MANIA! - $60

Session One

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - July 20 - 31; 9 - 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 8 - 12

Session Two

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - July 20 - 31; 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Entering Grades 5 - 7

Instructor: Tina Paukstelis

Students will develop and sharpen their monologue repertoire and theatre audition skills. Our final class will be a virtual monologue showcase.

READY TO WRITE A PLAY? - $95

August 3 - 14; 9 - 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 6 - 9

Instructor: Tina Paukstelis

Through imagination, students will collaborate to develop characters and learn the basic structure of playwriting. In this workshop, students will write, produce and perform an original, virtual play. The class will conclude with a virtual presentation. Join us for a workshop filled with creativity, team-building and fun!

SUGAR, BUTTER, FLOUR! - $75

July 6 - August 14

Class Modules

Entering Grades 7 - 12

Instructor: Rob Kroes

Are you ready to bake your way - through the theatre? In this interactive course, students will be provided with recipes inspired by Broadway shows. Students will be given How-To tutorials of each recipe from beginning to end. This course can be fun for your older student - or as an activity to do with the whole family! *Ingredients purchased on own by family/student

10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 10 a.m.

THEATRE FASHION POLICE - $75

July 13 - August 21

Class Modules

Entering Grades 6 - 10

Instructor: Rob Kroes

Ever wonder how those amazing costumes for the stage get created? In this class, we will explore the world of costume design as students learn what it takes for theatre fashion to go from page to stage. As a culminating project, students will create their own costume vision board for a Broadway character of their choice.

10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 12 p.m.

Virtual Summer Children's Theatre Production

The Show Must Go Online! A Virtual Children's Musical - $100

July 20 - 31; 1 - 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 5 - 12

Directors: Rob Kroes and Kara Ernst-Schalk

Young performers will audition for, rehearse and perform a virtual performance of The Show Must Go Online!; the hilarious story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive...online!

In this first-of-its kind musical, each actor will rehearse scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops. They will then individually video record and upload their performance to be compiled and broadcast to a public audience! This is sure to be a theatrical experience that you will never forget!

Workshop will consist of whole group instruction, online modules and small group coaching.

