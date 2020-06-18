Racine Children's Theatre Announces Virtual Summer Theatre Classes
Summer might look a little different this year, but theatre learning and fun can still happen from the comfort of your own home! The Racine Children's Theatre summer classes have taken new spin with the help of Zoom and Google Classroom. Students can log on and explore all aspects of theatre with friends in a virtual setting.
Questions? Visit the FAQ section at the bottom of the page and/or contact classes@racinetheatre.org.
You can also fill out a paper registration form here.
Young Players
CREATIVE KIDS - $25
June 29 - August 8
Class Modules
Ages 3 - 5
Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk
Creative movement plays an integral role in a child's development. This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through stories, music, movement and crafts. It's playtime with a purpose!
This class consists of five - 20 minute pre-recorded instructional videos that can be viewed at your own pace within the provided class dates.
READING FUNdamentals!: Readers Theatre for Emerging Readers* - $50
July 13 - 17; 10 - 11 a.m.
Entering Grades 1 - 2
Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk
Students will review and practice fundamental reading skills and use those skills to perform readers theater scripts. This class will include videos, music, creative movement and stories to enhance their literacy skills. Students will then participate in a virtual performance of readers theatre. *Parent or adult guardian is required to be in the room to encourage interaction, keep young performers on task and assure online safety in this live, online platform.
VIRTUAL BROADWAY BOUND: The Tortoise and the Hare* - $50
July 6 - 10; 9 - 10 a.m.
Entering Grades 1 - 2
Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk
In this week long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes - virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually! *Parent or adult guardian is required to be in the room to encourage interaction, keep young performers on task and assure online safety in this live, online platform.
Elementary School Actors
1940s RADIO THEATRE EXTRAVAGANZA!: The Bubble Wrap Princess - $50
July 6 - 10; 12 - 1 p.m.
Entering Grades 2 - 5
Instructor: Rob Kroes
Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s - complete with sound effects!
KIDS KAMP: Rock with Dinosaurs! - $95
July 6 - 17; 2 - 3 p.m.
Entering Grades 3 - 5
Instructor: Kara Ernst-Schalk
This cross-curricular camp incorporates music, science, social studies, reading, creative writing, technology, art, and research skills. Learn acting, vocal and dance techniques. Then, be ready to perform a virtual mini-musical!
Classes will consist of whole group instruction, online modules and small group coaching
THEATRE APPRECIATION: How Does the Show Go On? - $75
July 6 - August 12
Class Modules
Entering Grades 4 - 7
Instructor: Rob Kroes
Full of interactive activities, videos, and more, this theatre appreciation mini course will take you through some of your favorite musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins to explore the world of theatre both on stage and off! This is the perfect class to do on your own - or with your family!
10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 9 a.m.
VIRTUAL BROADWAY BOUND - $50
Alice in Wonderland
July 13 - 17; 9 - 10 a.m.
Entering Grades 3 - 5
The Jungle Book
July 20 - 24; 9 - 10 a.m.
Entering Grades 3 - 5
Instructor: Rob Kroes
In this week long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes - virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually!
Middle/High School Thespians
1940s RADIO THEATRE EXTRAVAGANZA!: The Corpse Bride - $50
July 6 - 10; 2 - 3 p.m.
Entering Grades 6 - 8
Instructor: Rob Kroes
Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s - complete with sound effects!
AND SCENE! - $75
July 13 - August 5
Class Modules
Entering Grades 5 - 10
Instructor: Rob Kroes
In this self-motivated course, you will learn the basics of stage design and scenery. The class culminates with the student creating their own model scenic design from a Broadway show utilizing everyday materials already found at home.
10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 1 p.m.
MONOLOGUE MANIA! - $60
Session One
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - July 20 - 31; 9 - 10 a.m.
Entering Grades 8 - 12
Session Two
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - July 20 - 31; 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Entering Grades 5 - 7
Instructor: Tina Paukstelis
Students will develop and sharpen their monologue repertoire and theatre audition skills. Our final class will be a virtual monologue showcase.
READY TO WRITE A PLAY? - $95
August 3 - 14; 9 - 10 a.m.
Entering Grades 6 - 9
Instructor: Tina Paukstelis
Through imagination, students will collaborate to develop characters and learn the basic structure of playwriting. In this workshop, students will write, produce and perform an original, virtual play. The class will conclude with a virtual presentation. Join us for a workshop filled with creativity, team-building and fun!
SUGAR, BUTTER, FLOUR! - $75
July 6 - August 14
Class Modules
Entering Grades 7 - 12
Instructor: Rob Kroes
Are you ready to bake your way - through the theatre? In this interactive course, students will be provided with recipes inspired by Broadway shows. Students will be given How-To tutorials of each recipe from beginning to end. This course can be fun for your older student - or as an activity to do with the whole family! *Ingredients purchased on own by family/student
10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 10 a.m.
THEATRE FASHION POLICE - $75
July 13 - August 21
Class Modules
Entering Grades 6 - 10
Instructor: Rob Kroes
Ever wonder how those amazing costumes for the stage get created? In this class, we will explore the world of costume design as students learn what it takes for theatre fashion to go from page to stage. As a culminating project, students will create their own costume vision board for a Broadway character of their choice.
10 pre-recorded class activities + meet and greet on the first day of class at 12 p.m.
Virtual Summer Children's Theatre Production
The Show Must Go Online! A Virtual Children's Musical - $100
July 20 - 31; 1 - 3 p.m.
Entering Grades 5 - 12
Directors: Rob Kroes and Kara Ernst-Schalk
Young performers will audition for, rehearse and perform a virtual performance of The Show Must Go Online!; the hilarious story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive...online!
In this first-of-its kind musical, each actor will rehearse scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops. They will then individually video record and upload their performance to be compiled and broadcast to a public audience! This is sure to be a theatrical experience that you will never forget!
Workshop will consist of whole group instruction, online modules and small group coaching.