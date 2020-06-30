Plymouth Arts Center Presents Choreography Workshops In Julywith Director And Veteran Performer Tricia Roberts

The Plymouth Arts Center is presenting "Mastering Mill Street," a choreography camp taught by director and Mill Street Live veteran, Tricia Roberts. The camps will be held on the back patio of the Arts Center and will move indoors in case of severe weather. 2020 camps run Monday through Friday from 1:30-3:00pm. Session A runs July 6-10, 2020 and is intended for students in grades 3-6. Session B runs July 13-16, 2020 and is intended for students in grades 7-10.

Course Descriptions: Ever wondered what it is like to be a Mill Street Live performer? Here is your chance! Mastering Mill Street is a weeklong summer camp that helps young performers enhance their singing, dancing, and performance skills. Working with Tricia Roberts, students will get to learn new techniques that build confidence in their ability to learn new choreography! Get a taste of what it is like to be on stage or build your skills to prepare for an upcoming audition!

About the Artist: Tricia Roberts, the PAC's Arts Education Coordinator, is a former high school English teacher and lifelong performer. She has been performing in, choreographing, and directing Mill Street Live, the PAC's live summer music review, for the past 12 years. When she is not working or on stage, she enjoys being home with her husband, Tom. Together, they have 2 energetic toddlers, Hugh and Liv, and a very patient dog, Pippa.

To register, please contact the Plymouth Arts Center, P.O. Box 253, Plymouth, Wi 53073 or call (920)892-8409; Email plymouthartsclasses@gmail.com or visit our website: www.plymoutharts.org for more information.

