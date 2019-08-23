Open Auditions Announced For WCT's ELF THE MUSICAL

Open auditions for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's production of ELF: The Musical will be held:

Tuesday, August 27, starting at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, August 28, starting at 7:00 pm

Callbacks, if needed, will be on Thursday, August 29, starting at 7:00 pm

Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Please enter through the glass doors on Riverfront Street. Please come prepared to fill out the audition form, including all conflicts from the audition date through the closing performance. The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting. Actors of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. If you will not arrive at auditions until 8:30 or later, please contact the theatre before 5 pm so the director can be informed.

Those auditioning should be prepared to dance and sing. Everyone will dance, beginning promptly at 7 pm.

Vocal auditions will take place after the dance call. Please prepare an audition song that is not from the show. Your audition song should be fun, upbeat, and show off your personality. No unaccompanied auditions will be allowed. No CDs will be allowed. Please bring a 32 bar cut of music in a binder for the accompanist.

As a young orphan, Buddy finds himself mistakenly taken to the North Pole. Raised as an elf, Buddy has no idea who he truly is until his human size and lack of elf-abilities force him to face the truth. This realization sends Buddy on the holiday adventure of a lifetime, traveling to New York City to find his family, himself, and the true meaning of Christmas.

All roles are open to actors between the ages of 12 and 60.

Elf The Musical will run December 6-22, 2019, at WCT. Karl Miller is directing and choreographing. Ashley Sprangers is music directing.

Character Descriptions:

Santa Claus: (Gender: Male) Santa Claus has a lot on his plate during the Christmas season, and it is starting to show. He is annoyed with the Elves, tired of lying to Buddy and sad that people seem to be losing their Christmas spirit. He is still the same jolly old St. Nick underneath it all, but the job is getting to him. This is a great role for a character performer who can play an older (and somewhat cranky) man while trying hard to keep his holiday spirit.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: Bb3

BUDDY: (Gender: Male) Buddy is the perfect elf! He is good-natured, he means well, and he is happy all the time. There's only one problem: he's not an elf; he's an adult human. This role is perfect for a young man who is an excellent actor and good singer who has energetic earnestness and comedic timing.

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: B3

ELVES: (Age: 12-16 Gender: All) The Elves are Santa's special helpers who love their job making toys to meet their Christmas Eve deadline.

CHARLIE: (Gender: Male) Charlie is in charge of monitoring the other Elves, making sure every present is wrapped and every bow is tied. He takes command of the stage and has authority over the rest of the Elves, but he always remains friendly.

SHAWANDA: (Gender: Female) Shawanda is a dependable and caring elf. She will do whatever she can to help out others, including Buddy, even though she accidentally reveals that he is a human.

SAM: (Gender: Male) Sam is one of Walter's Office Staff who is in a bind at the top of the show.

WALTER HOBBS: (Gender: Male) Walter Hobbs, Buddy's real father, is so focused on keeping his job that he is not making time for his family. He can be stern and unemotional at times, but ultimately he learns to recommit to his family. He has a strong, authoritative presence, but he reveals a softer side.

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: B3

DEB: (Gender: Female) Deb, Walter's secretary, has the big responsibility of keeping her boss and the whole office happy. She does this by sharing her positive attitude with everyone. She has a pleasant demeanor, yet efficient work ethic.

Emily Hobbs: (Gender: Female) Emily Hobbs is Walter's devoted wife who would prefer her husband to spend a little more time at home. She is a problem solver and an excellent mother who is doing everything she can to provide a positive family dynamic. She has a sense of maturity and warmth.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Michael Hobbs: (Age: 12-16 Gender: Male) Michael Hobbs is the smarter-than-average 12-year-old son of Walter and Emily. He quickly befriends his new adult brother, Buddy, and does everything he can to make sure Buddy becomes a permanent part of the family. He has an unchanged voice.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: G3

SECURITY GUARDS: (Gender: Any) Security Guard #1 and Security Guard #2 are a stern duo from Walter's office, making sure everyone who enters has permission. They are a duo and a tough pair.

SALESWOMAN: (Gender: Female) The Saleswoman is the first person to greet Buddy as he enters Macy's. She is the consummate sales person: smiling, overfriendly, and always trying to sell something.

MANAGER: (Gender: Male) The manager is a terrific featured acting role for a performer with good comedic timing. As the manager of Macy's, he is doing everything he can to make sure all the employees stay in line.

JOVIE: (Gender: Female) Jovie works as a store elf at Macy's, but don't be mistaken: she doesn't quite exude the Christmas spirit. She is kind of cynical, a bit tough around the edges, and now the target of Buddy's complete adoration. This is a fantastic role for a young woman with a strong singing voice and acting chops.

Vocal range top: Db5

Vocal range bottom: G3

SANTA'S HELPER: (Gender: Any) Santa's Helper works as a Macys Employee and announces when each kid gets to visit with Santa. This is a good ensemble role for a performer with a loud voice.

FAKE SANTA: (Gender: Male) Fake Santa is a poor replacement for the real Santa. He is an employee of Macy's who is a bit rough around the edges. Fake Santa should be played by a performer who is unafraid of being a little over-the-top and has good physical control of his body.

POLICEMEN: (Gender: Any) Policeman #1 and Policeman #2 are a friendly pair of cops who return Buddy to the Hobbs household. These are perfect featured roles for two ensemble members.

SARAH: (Age: Gender: Female) Sarah is a staff member at Walter's office.

MR. GREENWAY: (Gender: Male) Mr. Greenway is one of the crankiest businessmen around. He is the big boss with a commanding presence.

CHADWICK AND MATTHEWS: (Gender: Male) Chadwick and Matthews are staff members at Walter's office who are doing everything they can think of to save the day and make their boss happy. These are good roles for character actors who work well with each other and are able to drive the action of scenes.

CHARLOTTE DENNON: (Gender: Female) Charlotte Dennon is a TV reporter with a big personality. She does her best to keep her professional persona in public and doesn't like being shown up. This is a great role for a young woman with professional charisma and someone who can make strong acting choices.

FINALE SOLOISTS: (Gender: Any) Finale Soloists #1, #2, #3 and #4 are good roles that highlight four strong solo singers.

Vocal range top: B4

Vocal range bottom: B3

David Lambert AND EMMA VAN BROCKLIN: (Gender: All) David Lambert and Emma Van Brocklin are on the scene in Central Park and are convinced of Santas magic after Buddy reveals their past Christmas gifts.

ENSEMBLE: (Age: 12-60 Gender: All) These are all important roles for creating the distinct worlds of the North Pole and New York City. The stronger and more specific the actor's character choices, the richer and more vivid the story becomes. Roles include:

New Yorkers

Comforting New Yorker

Macy's Employees

Macy's Employee #1

Members of the Rockefeller Crowd

Office Staff

Business Woman

Flyer Guys

Teenager

Jogger

Carolers

Passerby

Souvlaki Vendor

Boy with rage issues on Fake Santa's Lap

Children and Parents

For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You