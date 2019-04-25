Nominations For The Martha Richards Visionary Woman In Leadership Award Close On April 30th

Do you know a phenomenal women leader in the arts? This is your chance to shine a light on her work by nominating her for the Martha Richards Visionary Woman in Leadership Award. In October 2018, artists, arts leaders, community organizers, theatre-makers, and change-agents from all over the world met in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Statera Arts' National Conference on gender parity in the American Theatre.

During the opening address on October 5th, Statera's Executive Director, Melinda Pfundstein announced the creation of the Martha Richards Visionary Woman in Leadership Award. "This award, established in Martha Richards? name, will be given annually to a visionary woman who uplifts, amplifies, and advances women in the arts," said Pfundstein. Statera Arts established this award to recognize outstandi! ng leaders and support the work of women who are creating pathways for others. StateraArts is honored to highlight the extraordinary achievements of women leaders in the arts who provide powerful role models for mentorship and intersectional equity. The award, which is open to anyone who identifies either always or some of the time as a woman, comes with international recognition and a $2,000 prize.

Martha Richards spent a 40-year career centering on the voices of women and under-represented artists. When this award was established, Martha had invested twenty-three years as Executive Director of WomenArts, a non-profit Martha founded dedicated to increasing visibility and opportunities for women artists in all genres. Prior to WomanArts, Martha served as Executive Director of Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College and as Managing Director of StageWest.

She has received many honors including a 2006 nomination for the presti! gious international Montblanc Due La Culture Award for outstanding service to the arts, induction into the BayPath College 21st Century Women Business Leaders Hall of Fame for her work in philanthropy, and recognition as one of three "founding mothers" of the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts. One of Martha's greatest and most wide-reaching accomplishments was the creation of SWAN / Support Women Artists Now Day, an international holiday celebrating the power and diversity of women's creativity. Over its 11-year history, SWAN Day has reached 36 countries with over 1900 events.

Martha Richards has changed the landscape for women artists and this award is part of her continued legacy. ABOUT THE AWARD: Future recipients of the Martha Richards Visionary Woman in Leadership Award: - Uplift, amplify, and advance women leaders in the arts - Actively create pathways to success and advancement for women in the arts - Embody Statera's mission of positive action for w! omen in the arts - Uphold the values of intersectional gender equity in their own leadership - Manifest and maintain humane and holistic creative environments that nourish innovation Nominations are currently open and close at midnight EST on April 30th.

For more information about the award and to submit your nomination, please visit www.stateraarts.org/visionary-leader-award.





