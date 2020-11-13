Milwaukee Youth Arts Center to Complete First Phase of Expansion By Fall 2021

18 months after the building opened, the Center had utilized all of its available space, prompting the need for expansion.

The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center is planned to complete the first phase of its expansion by Fall 2021, Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The 42,000-square-foot expansion will include two new rehearsal halls, six studios, and six small group instruction rooms. In addition, the organization's lighting will be updated from fluorescent to LED. They will also add some code upgrades and make the building more accessible. The expansion will allow the center to serve over 20,000 additional students.

Construction is set to begin in January 2021. The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center has already raised over $13 million toward the project.

Following the first phase, a second phase will take place, which will include renovation of the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Annex at 1702 N. Fourth St., a building bought by MYAC in 2016.

