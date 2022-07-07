Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL One Day Sale

Milwaukee Rep will present the popular One Day Sale for Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Chrismas Carol on Monday, July 18, 2022. The One Day Sale offers up to a 25% discount on all tickets when using the promotional code DICKENS. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9am-6pm for the One Day Sale on Monday, July 18 and the special pricing online will be available from 7am-11:59pm. Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge, November 29 - December 24, 2022.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The production features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis and sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, original music score and music arrangements by John Tanner, stage movement direction by Michael Pink and dialect coach Jayne Pink.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.