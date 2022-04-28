Milwaukee Rep Welcomes Jermaine Murry as New Chief Diversity Officer

Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman are welcoming Jermaine Murry to Milwaukee Repertory Theater as Chief Diversity Officer focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) strategies, engagement and communications. Mr. Murry will work directly with executive leadership, board of trustees and our vast network of community partners to continue to implement the theater's ED&I plan, serve as an internal expert and coach on ED&I matters, and collaborate with ED&I efforts regionwide. Former Loaned Executive Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis has been elected to serve on Milwaukee Rep's Board of Trustees and will continue to champion ED&I efforts as a trustee leader.

In October 2019, Milwaukee Rep's Board of Trustees unanimously adopted a new, five-year strategic plan, which centers equity, diversity and inclusion as one of the theater's top priorities. Soon thereafter, trustees authorized funding to engage The Kaleidoscope Group, a national ED&I consulting firm to develop our ED&I strategy. Tammy Belton-Davis, founder of Athena Communications joined the leadership team in 2020 as a loaned executive and Milwaukee Rep's first Chief Diversity Officer, accelerating our internal ED&I skillset. Over the past two years Ms. Belton-Davis along with leadership, board and staff implemented REP Forward in July 2021 with the focus of using ED&I principles to target Milwaukee Rep's Workforce, Workplace and Community. Ms. Belton-Davis was instrumental in transitioning the theater to a more permanent staffing structure with Mr. Murry.

"Jermaine brings a lot of positive energy, coaching experience and a passion to drive our ED&I goals forward," said Executive Director Chad Bauman. "Working along with our board, community partners, and staff, we look forward to continuing on our important journey to center equity, diversity and inclusion in all of our work as we carry on our proud legacy in this work and ensure our theaters are a place that are welcoming and inspirational to all."

"Everyone has a responsibility to promote a culture of inclusion and excellence," said Jermaine Murry. "Building and maintaining a diverse and equitable workforce comprised of different beliefs and people, is what will make Milwaukee Repertory Theater a welcoming organization for generations to come."

For more information on Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Equity, Diversity & Inclusion work, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/EDI.

Biography:

Jermaine Murry, MS, (He/Him/His) joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater as Chief Diversity Officer. A native of Milwaukee, WI, Jermaine earned his BBA in Human Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Additionally, he completed his MS- Management and MS- Sports Management at Cardinal Stritch University. As Chief Diversity Officer, Jermaine will work to advance Milwaukee Repertory Theater's strategic plan, while keeping the organization's mission at the forefront. He will also continue to foster and implement equity, diversity, and inclusion best practices both internally and externally. In his spare time, Jermaine enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, mentoring, and coaching football.

