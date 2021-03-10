Milwaukee Rep Offers Cash Incentive For Employees to Get Vaccinated

Milwaukee Rep is resuming in-person performances next month with "Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song" from April 27 to May 23 at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater.

The theatre's executive director Chad Bauman said the theatre will be offering a cash incentive for employees getting vaccinations, Milwaukee Business Journal reports. He expects about 150 of his employees will get the vaccination.

"We are incentivizing each one of our employees with a payment of $200 to get vaccinated," Bauman said. "We believe it's incredibly important not only in terms of protecting our staff in general, but also protecting our patrons and artists when they come to us and know that the highest number of employees that they see at the Rep will be vaccinated as well."

Additionally, Florentine Opera Co. is also encouraging employees who are eligible to get the vaccine. The company's CEO, Maggey Oplinger, says that the organization does Covid-19 updates regularly at staff meetings, which will include more vaccination information as it becomes available to the general population.

The company will have its first in-person show "La Vie en Rose" on April 9 at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

