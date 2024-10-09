Milwaukee Rep Awarded $1.9M Non-State Grant From The WI State Building Commission

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been awarded a $1.9 million Non-State Grant by the Wisconsin State Building Commission for its new home in the Associated Bank Theater Center set to open in the fall of 2025. This grant, along with $78 million raised from nearly 600 individual donors creates much needed infrastructure to support the arts in Milwaukee and beyond.

The Non-State Grant Program was created in the 2023-25 biennial budget enacted by Gov. Tony Evers last summer. The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) received 255 applications with over $487 million in requests, far above the $50 million in funding available for the program statewide. In evaluating the large number of eligible applications, DOA ranked each project by geographic region and project category based on the project's public purpose, need, impact, viability, organizational capacity, and local support. This framework allowed DOA to identify 50 projects in 29 counties across the state to recommend for funding. The State Building Commission approved the 50 grants, including the $1.9 million for Milwaukee Repertory Theater on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

“We are very grateful for the support of Governor Evers, the Department of Administration and the State Building Commission,” states Chad Bauman, Executive Director. “With this critical public investment, we will ensure that hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites each year continue to enjoy world-class theater for generations to come.”

Since the groundbreaking this past May, great progress has been made in construction. Even with the complex work of restoring and expanding a national historic landmark building, the project remains on time and on budget. Significant construction milestones include demolishing the main lobby, completely gutting the Powerhouse Theater, adding structural reinforcements throughout the basement to support the weight of new equipment, and removing the third floor in the Oneida Street Power Station to make room for the new Checota Powerhouse Theater fly system.

Milwaukee Rep has now exceeded its original $78 million fundraising goal and will be able to include several key items it removed from its original plan for the Associated Bank Theater Center, including:

Renovate the 5th floor theater administration offices and restrooms where 75 people work daily to support the art on and off the stage. Included would be upgrades to make spaces accessible and ADA compliant.

Renovate the 4th floor common area and kitchen where staff and guest artists gather and connect when not in rehearsal or at their desk.

Build new Herro-Franke Studio Theater dressing rooms to make them accessible and welcoming for all artists.

Install exterior signage on the Riverwalk to welcome visitors near and far.

Install HVAC in its new 30,000 square foot Production Center.

Milwaukee Rep is nearly complete with planning for the 2025/26 inaugural season in the Associated Bank Theater Center including the opening productions of the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater and the Herro-Franke Studio Theater. Along with productions in the Stackner Cabaret, the theater anticipates announcing a 12-production new season in early 2025 along with grand opening festivities.

Milwaukee Rep's current 2024/25 Season is underway with Women of Rock in the Stackner Cabaret through November 3 and the World Premiere of Prelude to a Kiss a musical at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield through October 19, and the upcoming play Marie and Rosetta in the Stiemke Studio October 22 – December 22, 2024.

To learn more about the Powering Milwaukee Campaign and to get involved, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/PoweringMilwaukee.

